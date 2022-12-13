KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season.

Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new permanent superintendent of schools announced by March 3 and on the job by July 1.

