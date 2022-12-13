KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season.
Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new permanent superintendent of schools announced by March 3 and on the job by July 1.
The Board of Education voted on both items at its 2.5-hour meeting Tuesday night.
It approved an architect's contract with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton on the least expensive, fastest and preferred dome plan option, and in a meeting with Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom voted to map out a timeline and worked on other details to get three finalists for superintendent.
DOME DEAL
Brian Alderson, project manager with Thompson & Litton architects, recommended the option of installing steel supports below the 1965-67 wooden supports of the dome and making other improvements for a total of $20,505,784, of which $8 million is for the roof — including $15 million for the overall dome.
Thompson & Litton is working on the project with help from Steve Wilson of Spoden & Wilson, founded by the architect who designed the D-B dome, and an Idaho-based company that has expertise in domes.
Other improvements include meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, replacing HVAC and replacing the gym floor, as well as expanding the nearby auxiliary gym and other improvements to that part of D-B that had already been planned.
The other two dome options, which would have been done by April 2025 after basketball season, were $26,121,240.73 to put a concrete shell over the dome and $28,928,968.73 to replace the wood supports inside with steel.
Alderson said the least expensive option also was the safest and that pricing estimates on all three were "as realistic as possible."
Jason South of Idaho-based Dome Technologies attended the meeting virtually and said the 55-year-old dome is well worth saving.
"I look at this as a 50-year investment," said board member Jim Welch. However, South said the new steel will be five to 10 times stronger than the laminated Douglas fir and the finished product may outlive the wood-only structure.
"If the membrane is kept intact, the dome could be expected to be in place much longer than 50 years," South said.
Meanwhile, basketball games will be held at the Tribe Athletic Complex, the former Sullivan North High gym, starting Friday night with boys games against visiting Elizabethton. The system is spending more than $2 million to renovate that facility.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
The board also voted 5-0 to proceed with plans for the replacement of retired Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse by July 1, with interim Superintendent Chris Hampton by contract to return to being D-B principal on June 30.
Grissom presented the board with a draft timeline, which the board tweaked back from Feb. 14 to Feb. 13 for her to report the three finalists recommended by TSBA since the board is moving its regular meeting back a day that month.
The board also agreed to change part of the draft brochure and requirements and expectations for the new superintendent, who is to have at least five years of experience as a principal, central office employee or superintendent.
The minimum degree is a doctorate degree in any subject, and nine criteria for selection may have inclusion and diversity added for a 10th criteria, Grissom and board members said of concerns by member Julie Byers.
The deadline to apply is to be Jan. 31, although TSBA can continue finding potential candidates after that.
After a group of about four goes through the resumes and applications, TSBA is to recommend the three finalists for the board to interview three finalists recommended — and possibly other applicants if it wants — around Feb. 20-24.
The Kingsport board's goal is to have a superintendent candidate offered the job March 1 and accept it by March 3.
"Once someone applies, it's a public document," Grissom told the board.
She said the average number of applicants runs from 10 to 15. Neighboring Sullivan County got 13 applicants for director of schools through a TSBA search. The Sullivan County BOE narrowed the 13 to three without TSBA help and is set to choose a new director on Dec. 19.