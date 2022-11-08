KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent.

In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video