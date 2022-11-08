KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent.
In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
BYERS WANTED CALLED MEETING
The board's vote on the TSBA search for a new superintendent, to replace the just-retired Jeff Moorhouse, came after member Julie Byers questioned the timing of things if the goal is to have a superintendent named, or at least an offer of employment made, by the end of March.
She said the board should have a called meeting or work session before Dec. 13 to meet with TSBA officials. However, she and the other members voted for the TSBA contract with no meeting or work session before the regularly scheduled Dec. 13 meeting.
The vote, upon the recommendation of Board of Education President Melissa Woods, was to hire TSBA to do option two at a cost of $6,500 rather than option one costing $3,000 or option three at a cost of $11,500. Woods said she looked into six options and found TSBA the best because of things like comparative cost, its decades of experience, connections with the region and the district and it using 100 consultants in 39 states.
"I don't want to wait until Dec. 13," Byers said.
However, Woods said a TSBA representative would come to the Dec. 13 meeting and spend time with the board developing a detailed timeline around its plan to have a new superintendent named by March 31. The board recently gave Interim Superintendent Chris Hampton the job temporarily, but he is to return to being principal at Dobyns-Bennett High School no later than June 30.
Board Vice President Todd Golden, the only member who was on the board when it chose Moorhouse in 2018, said he was fine with TSBA attending the Dec. 13 meeting and that questions and information could be channeled to TSBA before that meeting to make it productive.
"I think a lot of this can be done in the next 30 days," Golden said.
Welch said, "I am more concerned getting the right person than I am getting the right person on the right day."
Welch said if the process went into April, he would be fine.
"We'll get the right person," Welch said.
The board didn't discuss the details of what the board is looking for in a candidate and his or her experience.
"I'm not going to let them hire our superintendent; that's our job," Byers said of wanting to review all candidates who meet the as-yet undefined requirements to apply for the position.
TSBA did a search for Sullivan County Schools that drew 13 semifinalists narrowed earlier this month to three the board will interview Nov. 28.
FALL BREAK
Although Golden wanted to keep the fall break that was originally scheduled, he and the rest of the board voted to move it to Oct. 2-6 as recommended by D-B football coach Joey Christian and athletic director Frankie DeBusk.
Although the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) hasn't officially set the bye date to Oct. 6, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the earlier week is what Christian and DeBusk recommended as late as Tuesday afternoon.
Woods said that DeBusk said having a home football game during a fall break week would cost the school programs more than $40,000 in lost revenues.
Golden said coming back from a fall break and then having the nine-week grading period end Oct. 13 after a fall break the week before would create a "mess" for students trying to catch up before the grading period ends.
"We're a school system, we're not an athletic system," Golden said.
The grading period in the approved calendar would end Oct. 13 with report cards going out Oct. 19, True said.
Byers said the revamped calendar proposal would allow students who are behind to use fall break to catch up, but Golden said he doubted that would happen because many students and/or their teachers would be on vacation and unavailable.
Hampton said he'd like to see academic mediation camps held before the COVID-19 pandemic resumed. Golden said he was voting for the change with the understanding those camps would be held. Hampton said that would be workable for high school, but he couldn't speak for elementary and middle schools.
Welch and member Brandon Fletcher indicated they would not support changing fall break if the bye game is not Oct. 6.
"We'll have to take the hit on that. We need to set and go," Welch said.
Golden said parents and teachers would be making October 2023 and other vacation plans as soon as they got news of the calendar details, which include school starting Monday, Aug. 7, Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-24, Christmas break a half day Dec. 21 through Jan. 5, spring break March 25-29 and the last day of school a half day May 23.