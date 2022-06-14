KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has split 3-2 on two separate votes amending the contract of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse.
The Tuesday night votes removed clauses added last year that require him to stay with the system at least six years before getting health insurance coverage after retiring or otherwise leaving employment, as well as having the same six-year requirement in order to make up for a pay gap of sorts when he started to work in 2018.
THREE VOTED YES
Earlier this year, the 53-year-old Moorhouse declined to have his contract that began in 2018 extended past March 2024, the end date of his current contract.
BOE President Jim Welch, Vice President Julie Byers and member Todd Golden voted for the changes, saying they will help the board be more flexible in hiring Moorhouse’s eventual replacement no matter when he leaves and allow him to leave early if he and/or the board want without him suffering financial harm.
They were on the board when those six-year clauses were added to the contract.
“Everything is built on that (trust),” Golden said of future superintendent searches. “If there is not trust, no one wants to come work for you.”
TWO VOTED NO
However, members Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher voted against removing the six-year requirements, with Woods saying it was a lot of money.
“We could be looking at 12 years of health insurance” at what Chief Finance Officer David Frye said could be $6,000 to $14,000 a year, Woods said.
She said she was looking out for taxpayers, not questioning if Moorhouse warranted the extra money.
Still, Golden said the matter boils down to trust and doing what was promised. Welch and other board members said the school system was in tough financial shape when Moorhouse moved from Greeneville to Kingsport for the new job.
“It just wasn’t the right time,” Byers said.
She and the other two who voted for the change said the 60% of a three-year annual pay average was not a “bonus” but merely a way to pay Moorhouse what he had been told would be his pay. Golden said Moorhouse was “head and shoulders the best candidate in 2018” and rightfully was unwilling to take the reduced amount without the end-of-employment payment.
WHY WASN’T PAY HIGHER in 2018?
Golden said the issue was a school system official told Moorhouse a pay level higher than the system was able or willing to pay in 2018, what the former superintendent made.
So Woods asked why the board didn’t just make up the difference last year when then-board Chairman Eric Hyche helped negotiate contract changes.
Welch responded that wasn’t presented as an option, while Byers lauded Hyche for his detail work in putting together the change, albeit with the six-year clauses the board voted to remove Tuesday night.
“Because the back story wasn’t told, it fell very hard in the community,” Woods said of school employee and public sentiments. “I understand promises were made by other people. That’s very unfortunate.”
The bottom line is Moorhouse stands to receive what the board called a “pay gap” payment at the end of his time with the system to make up for what Golden said was lower pay than what former Superintendent Lyle Ailshie got, with the difference between $185,000 in pay, vehicle and home allowance where Ailshie ended up and about $150,000 where Moorhouse started.
“It’s our obligation to honor our word,” Byers said, although Fletcher said, “It could be paid out tomorrow.” Byers said that is not what will happen.
After the meeting, during which the board could not legally discuss extending Moorhouse’s contract without prior public notice, Byers said she hoped Moorhouse would consider a contract extension in the future.
Again, Moorhouse will receive an amount equal to 60% of the average of his last three years of employment and compensation at the end of his employment with the school system and be eligible for the school system to cover much of his health insurance costs (about 70%) until he is on Medicare, regardless of whether he stays until 2024, serves beyond that or leaves before that.
WOODS CHOSEN NEW PRESIDENT
Also during the meeting, the board announced secret balloting, done well before the meeting for the annual reorganization of the school board and to take effect July 1. The board chose Woods as president, taking over for Welch, and Golden as vice president, taking over for Byers.