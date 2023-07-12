KINGSPORT — The Board of Education said goodbye to longtime teacher and school board member Jim Welch and hello to temporary replacement Tim Dean during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The board also unanimously approved a proposal to make Dome Technology the sole subcontractor for the Buck Van Huss Dome renovation project at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next consider the proposal.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you