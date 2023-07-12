Kingsport City Recorder Angie Marshall swears in Tim Dean to a temporary position on the Board of Education, a position that expires Aug. 31. Dean takes the place of Jim Welch, who retired at the end of his four-year term instead of taking more than another year on the board because of a change in city election date and year.
KINGSPORT — The Board of Education said goodbye to longtime teacher and school board member Jim Welch and hello to temporary replacement Tim Dean during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also unanimously approved a proposal to make Dome Technology the sole subcontractor for the Buck Van Huss Dome renovation project at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next consider the proposal.
The company has been working on the dome project, part of a larger renovation estimated to cost $21 million and to be bid out soon, for almost a year.
The 1967 wood dome structure, which ceased being used about 11 months ago and is off limits during structural work, will be shored up with steel below the existing wood dome structure.
“This can’s been kicked down the road since I was on the board the first time,” said newly sworn-in member Tim Dean. He served four years after election to the board, from 2001 to 2005, and then was appointed in 2021 to serve for a vacancy created by the death of Carrie Upshaw while in office.
The dome vote was 4-0 with Julie Byers absent.
TRIBE ATHLETIC CENTER FIX
In addition, the board approved the disbursement of the remainder of the insurance proceeds for December 2022 water damage near the Tribe Athletic Center. The building, as well as other area schools, was partly flooded when bitter cold temperatures made sprinklers burst in the former Sullivan North High School, which is owned by the city and the temporary home to D-B basketball until the dome is fixed.
A payment of $400,000 previously went to C&C Restoration Inc., as well as a $50,000 insurance payment. To that, the board voted to add $745,063.09 and $25,000 from the School Risk Account for a total addition of $820,063.09 and a grand total of $1,220,063.09.
However, Travelers Indemnity Co. and a third-party adjuster indicate a dispute exists over whether the balance remaining between the proceeds from Travelers and the amount C&C claims is correct, according to the board agenda. Hampton declined further comment.
WELCH HONORED
Welch, who attended the meeting with his wife, Victoria, was honored by Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Superintendent of Schools Chris Hampton. Hampton gave Welch a Champion of Education award, the third one Kingsport City Schools has awarded.
Welch began his history teaching career at Robinson Middle in 1976 and finished it there in 2006, later serving a four-year term on the school board starting in 2019 and as president.
In 2018, Welch retired as the executive director of the Elizabeth R. Griffin Research Foundation, a U.S. based nonprofit organization that focuses on biosafety and biosecurity in fostering global health security. Under his leadership, the foundation was transitioned to become the Elizabeth R. Griffin Program of the Center of Global Health Science and Security of Georgetown University. He serves part time as an affiliate to the program, as well as working independently as a consultant and speaker.
DEAN SWORN IN
City Recorder Angie Marshall swore in Dean. This marks the third time Dean has been a school board member, once through an election and twice by appointment to serve out unexpired terms.
Mayor Pat Shull presented Dean with an art print of Church Circle given to elected city officials and a copy of the Mayor’s Coin.
On other matters:
• Sylvester Jenkins Jr. of Kingsport in public comment questioned whether parents were kept in the loop enough on bullying issues and if the system keeps track of repeated bullying of the same students.
• The board recognized four runners from Dobyns-Bennett High School’s 2023 800-meter relay team for winning the statewide track and field competition May 25 in Murfreesboro. The team of Caleb Hagood, Luke Mussard, Dane Sullins and Gavin Thomas won the Class AAA boys event with a time of 7 minutes, 50 seconds and .76 of a section for an all-time top 5 state time.
• The board approved on consent agenda school fees for 2023-24, which Hampton said are the same as the past year except for an $10 increase for middle school band.