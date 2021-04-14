KINGSPORT — Lincoln Elementary School’s new roughly $500,000 playground got the green light for funding from the Kingsport Board of Education Tuesday night.
However, the approval of the Lincoln playground, as well as a smaller pre-kindergarten facility next to Johnson Elementary School’s existing Castle playground, will be followed later this month by BOE discussions that could detour or limit funding for such projects in the future.
Still, the Lincoln decision drew cheers and applause from a group of that school’s parent-teacher organization members who helped raise almost $54,000 to replace the 30-year-old playground.
The BOE at a mini retreat April 27 is to discuss a proposed policy that future funding of such playground projects be subject to a financial capacity index test for the individual school community and what board member Eric Hyche called “skin in the the game” from school parent groups like those at Lincoln and Johnson had.
The 5-0 vote approved the low bid from Goins Rash Cain Inc. of $488,221 for the turn-key project, which with a 6% contingency fee of $29,293 and architect’s fee of $27,630 brings the total cost to $545,144. The price includes all site work, equipment and installation to replace the Lincoln playground.
The BOE also voted 5-0 to approve a pre-K playground at Johnson from the same construction firm for $98,539, including a 6% contingency fee. However, when combined with the playground equipment and other costs, the Johnson project total would be $170,738.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Playground Committee Co-chairwoman Stefanie Weakley said after the meeting, recalling that her third-grade term at Lincoln three decades ago was the last time the playground was replaced. “The most important thing we did was get a (not-for-profit) 501© activated,” Co-chairman Denny Darnell said.
The audience of more than 40 parents was part of the largest one a BOE meeting has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BOARD MEMBERS SAY PLAYGROUND FUNDING POLICY NEEDED
“I’m all in favor of playgrounds,” BOE Vice President Julie Byers noted, although she said she wondered why the Board of Mayor and Aldermen doesn’t fund at least part of such projects since they are an asset used by the whole community, not just the schools.
“My heartburn is not that we don’t need a playground,” Byers said of concerns that a cap on spending and city help in funding playgrounds is warranted.
“What if Jefferson (Elementary) comes and they want a $2 million playground?” Byers asked. “My heartburn is we don’t have a policy.”
However, Hyche said, “on an elementary level, playgrounds are an essential part of the school” and that their cost will naturally go up over time. And while the city looks at parks and recreation through its parks, he said the school system must take care of playgrounds needed by elementary schools.
BOE member Tim Dean said the time was past for delaying either project. Todd Golden said he admires the “blood, sweat and tears” put into the project but stressed that the board should have had the policy discussion before the vote.
BOE President Jim Welch said the fiscal capacity index might change the rules a bit for future playgrounds. Up until Kennedy Elementary School officials pushed for school board help in putting in a new almost $350,000 playground finished in 2019, the school system historically had left playground renovations and replacements to individual parent groups at the schools.
The Castle at Johnson, reopened in 2019, was a community build project funded by extensive school fundraising of $200,000 and installed by volunteer labor.
Of the Lincoln playground funding, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the K-5 part of the playground is to come from federal COVID-19 relief funds of $436,323. The pre-K and architect fees will be funded locally; $108,821 will come from capital project funds; $10,000 from the East Tennessee Education Foundation; and the rest from the Lincoln PTO.