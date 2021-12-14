KINGSPORT — You may have heard about “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” a 1945 movie. It was based on a semi-autobiographical novel about perseverance and hope amidst hardship of a young girl growing up poor in Brooklyn in the early 1900s.
But you may not have heard about “A Cedar Tree Grows at Jefferson,” a modern non-fiction work featuring a U.S. House member and an entire first-grade class at Jefferson Elementary School in Kingsport in 2021.
The star is a cedar tree, an eastern red cedar to be exact, planted just in time to be the unofficial outdoor Christmas tree of Jefferson. And the soon-to-unfold story the congresswoman tells is about students growing as they see the tree growing.
On a frosty December Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, helped plant the cedar given to her by a Gray-based industry called IES Inc.
Harshbarger of Kingsport regifted the tree to Kingsport City Schools’ Jefferson Elementary, where the entire first grade looked on as it was planted on Monday.
Harshbarger said the idea was that the first-graders could watch the tree grow and mature as they did. Harshbarger and field representative Cody Woods said Harshbarger plans to come back and revisit the tree and the students in fifth grade.
“That will last a lifetime,” Harshbarger said.
The four first-grade classes at the school attended the tree plating in a fenced-in play area at Jefferson, in the Highland community of the Model City.
After the ceremony, Harshbarger took time to pose with third-grader Jake Ingram, a 9-year-old she said was a family friend.
“It’s a wonderful thing. Any time someone gives you something that’s alive like a tree, what a meaning,” Harshbarger said.
The eastern red cedar is Tennessee’s official evergreen, a sacred tree of the Native American Cherokee Tribe. The General Assembly made the tree, which has the scientific name Juniperus virginiana, the Volunteer State’s official evergreen in 2016.
“I want these kids to see that this tree will grow,” Harshbarger told reporters after the tree planting.
“That’s why I said when we come back in the fifth grade, we want to see how much that tree has grown because kids grow, and so what better place to put it than at a school in our community where we live,” she said.
Kathy Mullins, president and CEO of IES or Industrial Electronics Services Inc., said the cedar was given in recognition of the congresswoman’s visit to IES and her support of industry.
“She was gracious enough to come to our plant and meet all our employees,” Mullins said.
Harshbarger said, “Why not celebrate companies that make our district great?”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.