KINGSPORT — Few local youth up to high school graduates or so may not being doing methamphetamines, commonly called meth.
However, even if the children are not using drugs themselves, local counselors, a prosecutor and a judge said those students suffer the consequences of substance abuse by parents, guardians, older siblings and other older folks in their neighborhoods.
And when the time comes to help children affected by the meth epidemic, counselors from Frontier Health, school systems and Camelot Care Centers of Tennessee are among those on the front lines of this secondary battle.
Frontier Health serves eight counties and 14 school systems in Northeast Tennessee, and although it provides other services in Southwest Virginia is not yet in schools there yet.
Sitting down with a panel of Times News reporters, Kristie Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health, said the bulk of the agency’s therapists in local schools are master’s level counselors.
“They would actually assess the situation and kind of understand the dynamics going on with the students and parents,” Hammonds said.
“We engage the parents if we can,” she noted, adding that Frontier Health will refer them to counseling and treatment. However, she said it is difficult to engage parents with substance abuse problems about their own issues or the secondary effects of their drug use on their children.
Hammonds also said many parents are not willing or able to get students to appointments for counseling outside school hours.
SECONDARY EFFECTS
“What we see is more the secondary effects of substance abuse in the home,” said Summer Say, a Frontier Health behavioral specialist and student assistance counselor in Kingsport City Schools.
She said vaping was one of the top things the students themselves are doing, not meth, although some abuse over-the-counter cold and cough medicine, especially in the eighth grade and high school years.
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus and Sullivan County General Sessions Court Judge James Goodwin for the most part agreed, although Staubus said some adults not far out of high school aren’t just drug users but dealers. He recalled the story of one former high school athlete who died of an overdose and whose drug dealing lead to non-lethal overdoses of others.
Staubus, Goodwin, and school counselors, including some not authorized to speak publicly, said that vaping is probably the most common substance issue among school-aged children.
VIRTUAL OPTION
Hammonds said about two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Frontier Health added a telehealth option. Three therapists based in Johnson City are available for a “triage” of sorts using a Zoom-type program.
She said the encounters are quick coaching and assessment sessions, not in-depth counseling, although that might come later. Two of the positions are funded through Ballad Health and the third through a grant from Samsung.
USING A TEAM APPROACH
Kaylee Murphy, director of school-based services for Frontier Health, and Say recently sat down with a Times News reporter to talk about dealing with meth and other substances, as well as the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just not seeing a whole lot of meth-related issues right now,” Murphy said. “If we hear that (substance abuse is adversely affecting youth), our first response is to make a mandatory report to DCS (Department of Children’s Services).”
What Say said is important to note, however, is that Frontier Health, other counseling and mental health agencies, school counselors, law enforcement and others in the community are a team and work together on meth issues. Representatives of those groups meet on a regular basis.
“Everyone there is involved in addressing youth needs,” Say said.
Kelli Ferguson, school counselor at Sevier Middle School in Kingsport City Schools, agreed.
“We look at behavior in school,” Ferguson said.
Camelot also has counselors in Kingsport City Schools. The Times News reached out to Camelot officials for comment. However, a spokeswoman said responses to submitted written questions had to go through attorneys, but Camelot gave no response by the deadline.
KNOW WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW
However, Murphy said that Frontier Health counselors and others don’t always know what drug or substance parents are or may be taking.
“We won’t automatically and always know what the parents are on,” Murphy said, with Say adding, “They are just saying something was an issue.”
Say said that may be as basic as a younger student saying something like, “Mom isn’t acting right.” Some students are afraid to report a problem because they fear it will get their parents or the adult in question in trouble, or it may get the student or student and siblings removed from the household to foster care.
“Some are so young they don’t know what’s going on,” Say said.
Another problem is that students may not present problems overtly and internalize things, leading to emotional problems, while others will act out when they feel the effects of parental or other adult drug use.
Usually, Murphy said, students dealing with adults in their life using meth or other drugs will go to a Frontier Health or other outside counselor in a school, a school counselor, teacher, school resource officer, family member or other trusted adult.
EFFECTS ON STUDENTS
Say said that students suffer self-esteem issues or anxiety and often blame themselves for a parent’s drug use. Murphy said signs students often report are parents sleeping all the time or being gone from the home excessively, while Say said in some cases students are left to tend to their own basic needs like food and personal hygiene.
The two Frontier Health folks also said many students in a situation where one or both parents use drugs have severe emotional and behavioral problems up to thoughts, plans and efforts to commit suicide.
The Sevier counselor said some students with such parents have issues not being able to regulate their emotions, including lack of self-esteem and inability to control emotions.
Ferguson said parental substance abuse is one of the causes of ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences), which often lead to academic and behavioral problems.
“The parents choose drugs over them,” Ferguson said.
The problem also can affect grades in school, with chronic truancy or absenteeism often a problem, said Say, a former Frontier Heath employee in Hawkins and Hancock counties. Say also is a former Hawkins County teacher.
“We look at behavior in school,” Ferguson at Sevier said. “A lot of times what will happen is a teacher refers them to school counselors.” From there, Ferguson said, the situation may call for being reported to DCS, especially if the situation is a long-term one.
“At home, they tend to be the adult. They tend to be the caretaker,” Ferguson said. One issue, she said, is that at school they are no longer called upon or allowed to act so much as an adult, which she said can cause issues.
“We’ll hear a lot about them being the caretaker,” Ferguson said, adding that truancy often results from students feeling they have to take care of parents.”
Murphy said COVID fears and concerns in some cases join forces with substance abuse.
“Everything has been exacerbated by this,” Murphy said.
And while Ferguson said most secondary school students are not using serious drugs, the older ones are “at a crossroads” that may include vaping.
A problem, she said, is that students can get vaping material dropped off to them at their homes through SnapChat.
“A lot of these vapes can be laced with things,” Ferguson said, referring to substances such as fentanyl and THC, the latter of which is what causes a marijuana high.
“It (parental drug and substance abuse) does create such a disruption in their lives,” Ferguson said.
