KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President Todd Golden’s proposal to amend a new policy on classroom instructional standards will move forward after an extensive work session discussion.
The issue drew a crowd supportive of LGBTQ-plus students, including TriPride and Kingsport-based pro-sex education group RISE: Healthy for Life, many holding signs opposing Golden’s policy amendment.
NORTH NEW HOME FOR D-B BASKETBALL
The Kingsport Board of Education and Board of Mayor and Aldermen in separate meetings Tuesday voted to spend more than $600,000 on heating and cooling systems for the former North gym and the entrance to that part of the school.
“We are in the process of getting this facility up to operational standards for use as our high school home basketball court for this season and maybe another season or two,” Kingsport City Schools Chief Finance Officer David Frye explained to the BOE at its called meeting before a work session about the circa 1965-67 D-B dome engineers and architects continue to examine for questionable structural integrity.
The votes, 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 with one absent by the BMA, were to purchase five units from Trane, one for the lobby and five for the gym, at a cost of $636,100 through a no-bid contract through OMNIA Partners. Funding will come from money already earmarked for the renovation of North, purchased from Sullivan County for $20 million.
“I feel confident of the strategic nature of now and future use,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said of the expenditures, which he said city officials emphasize are a 30-year investment “not a three-year investment” for KCS athletics and city Parks and Recreation Department use. He was responding to a question from board member Julie Byers about spending more than $600,000 in North renovation money for something used three or fewer years.
TRUE TWO-PRONGED FACILITIES UPDATE
Assistant Superintendent Andy True briefed the BOE in a work session facilities update, recounting how a summer inspection of the wooden dome structure turned up issues with wood moisture content below the goal of 12%. The high school quit using the dome and areas around it the first week of school but recently started using surrounding areas.
“We took the step to stop using the dome area,” True said of the initial issues raised by Wise, Virginia-based engineering firm Thompson & Litton.
Last week, True said Idaho-based Dome Technology did additional inspection of the site and will take that information and earlier inspection data to produce a report in two to four weeks.
Meanwhile, True said, roofing projects that prompted the look at the dome roof continue on the rest of the Dobyns-Bennett building.
True also said that Cooperative Strategies met with school system and city officials Tuesday and expects to provide most if not all of an updated facilities study update in about eight weeks rather than the originally estimated 12 weeks. By November, Moorhouse said, the BOE should be able to hear updates on the systemwide facilities study, including potential needs for a new elementary school, and the condition of and potential scenarios for the basketball arena dome.
“That’s (the dome situation) changing by the hour, by the day,” Moorhouse said.
In a related matter, the board approved spending $15 per hour per court for volleyball practices at the TNT Sportsplex downtown, while games will be played at Sevier Middle School’s gym. Meanwhile, physical education classes are being held in the city-owned Civic Auditorium adjacent to the D-B campus. The contract is for a year and automatically renewable for two years.
OPT IN, OPT OUT?
In a discussion among board members, Golden said his proposed instructional standards amendment simply draws from 2021 state law language, although member Brandon Fletcher said Golden’s language would require parents to opt their children into sex ed classes instead of state law language that talks about parents having to opt their children out of classes where sex, gender identity and such issues are discussed, with a 30-day notice required.
Member Julie Byers said parents who want their children to learn about those issues at school and miss it because they didn’t know about the pending presentations would be just as upset as parents who didn’t want it but didn’t know about the pending presentation and thus did not opt out their children.
Welch said the originally recommended language from the Tennessee School Boards Association was sufficient and the added language was already covered in state law.
“We all oppose the proposed amendment,” Cindi Huss of Kingsport, from RISE: Healthy for Life, said of Golden’s proposal made at the Aug. 9 BOE meeting.
Huss said original state legislation applied only to family life education, also called sex education. But she said adding language from that targeted legislation would apply across all classes, not just sex ed.
“Why make something bad even worse?” said Kingsporter Jason Willis of Tri-Pride, an LGBTQ-plus advocacy group holding a march in Bristol on Saturday.
Huss and Willis said those who attended in opposition to Golden’s proposal said they plan to return at the upcoming regular BOE meeting Sept. 13 or whenever it might be rescheduled.
A parliamentary procedure issue also arose to be settled at the next meeting by President Melissa Woods with help from City Attorney Bart Rowlett, who is to be asked to attend.
Welch and Byers said the original proposed policy, approved on first reading at the Aug. 9 board meeting, needs to be approved on second reading and then Golden’s proposal to add the bill language would be voted on as an amendment.
However, Golden said the whole proposal should be voted on at once, although Welch said that if it failed that would leave the system with no policy and teachers without any policy direction despite state law.