KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President Todd Golden’s proposal to amend a new policy on classroom instructional standards will move forward after an extensive work session discussion.

