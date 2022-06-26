BRISTOL, Va. — On one end of the almost open temporary Bristol Casino, would-be employees lined up for a job fair on Saturday.
Elsewhere on the casino property future customers lined up for free loyalty cards, free food truck fare and a free bag of swag.
As the countdown moves toward the July 8 launch of the temporary Bristol casino, which within two years is to become a full-blown Hard Rock property including entertainment venues and a hotel, officials of the Florida-based company said they were pleased with the last job fare before the opening and interest in the Unity loyalty program.
JOB FAIR DEEMED SUCCESS
“This is a better turnout that I expected,” Allie Evangelista, president of the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said Saturday just inside the Team Member Entrance, an entrance to a building where JC Penney once operated.
“People are excited,” said Evangelista, who is from Brazil. “We will always be hiring. That’s what we do in the entertainment business.”
She said that 600 employees, more or less, will be on board July 8, while double that many are projected to have jobs there in 2024 when the permanent casino and associated properties begin to operate.
Some who came out of the hiring event said they were told they might get a call in the future.
Evangelista said the temporary casino area inside the mall, which faces north away from Gate City Highway, remains off limits to the public and media until the opening on July 8. The job fair area also was off limits to the media on Saturday.
UNITY CARDS DISTRIBUTION CONTINUES
However, in preparation for the onslaught of eating and gambling customers come that Friday, the free Hard Rock Unity cards were activated and given out from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, although employees said some people got an early start at 10 a.m. at a section of the former Bristol Mall facing Gate City Highway.
Cards will continue to be given out Sunday during the same hours at the same place, as well as next Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3, at the same time.
Marc Deleo, vice president of marketing for Hard rock at Bristol, estimated that about 5,000 Unity cards, a customer loyalty card for Hard Rock operations, have been given out so far from events linked to the Bristol casino, including ones at Bristol Dragway, elsewhere in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Asheville.
Deleo said the Unity cards are free for anyone 21 or older and by the end of the year will be valid and usable at Hard Rock properties across the world. The cards will be usable at the Bristol casino, eateries, entertainment venue and retail shops, as well as stand-alone restaurants and other Hard Rock operations internationally.
He said every time a cardholder presents the card and plays a table game or slot machine or makes any other Hard Rock transactions, the person will receive rewards and bonuses via email, including free game plays, complimentary food and other perks.
Those who registered Saturday received a free Hard Rock 1971 tote bag, a cup cozy, information about online games and a Hard Rock bandanna, as well as a ticket for free food from a food truck.
WHO GOT CARDS?
Among those in line for food was Natalie Carr, her son, Cameron Carr, and her boyfriend, Heath Perry.
The Blountville mother is the manager for Moe’s Southwest Grill at the nearby Pinnacle development, where Perry is assistant manager.
“We’re excited about it,” Natalie Carr said of the casino after getting her Hard Rock loyalty card.
“It’s already brought business” to Moe’s, Carr said. “I think it will be good for a lot of the mom and pops and everything.”
Hark Rock employee Gianina Garcia is a native of Hawaii who lives in Florida and works at a Hard Rock-related property there. She is helping out with the Unity marketing for the Bristol casino for a while.
Garcia said the variety of ages, past occupations and backgrounds of the employees makes for an interesting mix of coworkers.
While most people coming to get the cards are local, an Ohio couple traveling through the area also stopped Saturday to get a card.
The cards can be pre- ordered online and picked up at the casino property or can be ordered and received at the casino property on the three remaining Unity days before the casino opens.
Getting a card ahead of the opening will do away with potentially waiting in line on a first visit to get a card.