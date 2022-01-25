KINGSPORT — Paying substitute teachers more money to fill COVID-19 vacancies and keep Kingsport City Schools open may have a chance of coming to pass, judging from discussion at Tuesday night’s Board of Education work session.
However, a proposal by board Vice President Julie Byers to add a hint of gold to the Sevier Middle School colors of red and white (and unofficially black) when it moves to the former Sullivan North High School building around 2024 seems to have only one supporter on the board: Byers.
GOLDEN: PAY FOR ‘NORMALCY’
Board member Todd Golden suggested Tuesday night the school system temporarily could offer $50 more to substitute pay and get enough teaching positions covered by subs to have kept the schools from closing Thursday and Friday because of COVID-induced staffing shortages.
“I would really like to us to never close like this for the rest of the year,” Golden said of returning to the “normalcy” of in-person learning.
His idea is to increase substitute teacher pay through ESS, the company that hires KCS substitutes, at least temporarily to keep schools open with in-person instruction. The initial discussion was on a proposal to increase support staff pay much as the board increased teacher pay last year, but it quickly morphed into pay for substitute teachers and aides.
“What I’m saying is create as much normal as we can,” Golden said. “Money makes a difference.”
For the record, KCS human resources head Jennifer Guthrie said KCS pays retired KCS teachers who are certified $100 a day, certified teachers $75 a day and non-certified teachers $65 — the latter as long as they have a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma, are out of school and don’t have a criminal background.
However, she said last year a temporary bump in sub pay didn’t produce many additional applicants to become a sub. Member Melissa Woods suggested giving any retired teacher, not just ones from KCS, $100 a day.
Guthrie said KCS and other school systems and businesses here and nationwide are having “difficulty in getting people back to work.” She said nearly 50 classroom teacher positions likely will be unfilled by a substitute on Wednesday, although in answering a question by member Brandon Fletcher she said transportation, cafeteria and school nurse staffs are OK.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said that classroom teacher and medical assistants for students are areas that caused the decision to close Thursday and Friday.
“We can cover it up to a point. But once we get to that point, we have a reset,” Moorhouse said.
Folks can apply through ESS.com to become part of the substitute teacher pool.
Board President Jim Welch, a retired Robinson Middle School social studies teacher, substituted Friday at Dobyns-Bennett High School and said one student told him he’d had three substitutes that day. Welch said the student asked him, “Why do we have school if the only people who are here are substitutes?”
Welch said he got an email to sub at 4 a.m.
“Hopefully, at some point we’ll be back to having more substitutes than we need,” Welch said.
Byers also is on the ESS list to sub as needed, and Fletcher subs sometimes, too.
‘A Splash of Gold’
Meanwhile, Byers on the board and lone public commenter Wesley Hilton were the only people to speak in favor of including “a splash of gold” as a color at the new Sevier location. North was black and gold, while Sevier is red and white with black added somewhere along the way.
“The Bloomingdale community is part of Kingsport,” Byers said. “Even though they are not in the city limits, they are still Kingsport.” The former North building was built in the city in 1980, but much of the Bloomingdale community that fed into it was not and is not.
Hilton is the son of the late Don Hilton, the art teacher whose students drew a mural in the North library. “I see nothing absolutely wrong with including some element of the old school,” Hilton of Bloomingdale said. However, Welch said whether to keep, alter or get rid of the mural was not allowed during this public comment, limited only to agenda items Tuesday night.
“I just think this (school color issue) needs to be a school-level decision,” Woods said, a sentiment Welch echoed. Surveys in 2018 found support for Sevier and Robinson keeping the same colors, red and white and blue and white, respectively, and mascots, Warriors and Redskins.
“Their colors should stay the same,” Woods said. Paying homage (to North) should happen with West Ridge (High, the new county high school), not Kingsport City Schools.”
Fletcher said he’s communicated with about 100 people on the issue and “not a single one in support of doing that,” while Golden said he believes the matter is “up to the school.”
Byers said because Sevier and Robinson middle schools will be split north-south instead of east west after the move, many former Robinson students will be zoned for Sevier.
And much like Dobyns-Bennett High School has done recent games of the old segregation-era Douglass High, a black school, she said alumni of the former North still remember their time in the building fondly and likely will want to have reunions there.
“The alumni memories won’t change,” Byers said. “This conversation is about adding just a touch of gold.”
As for the argument that the Sevier and Robinson colors can be melded to make maroon and gray of D-B, Byers said: “Ironically, you can’t make maroon without yellow.”
Kim McDavid Wolfe, president of the Sevier Parent Teacher Student Association, attended the meeting but did not speak. She has spoken out against any color changes at Sevier as well as called for potential changes in the mural that included Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and U.S. President Abraham Lincoln but not the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I didn’t need to (speak),” Wolfe wrote after the meeting by Facebook Messenger. “They know our view as a PTSA organization and my opinion as a parent and stake holder of KCS schools. I didn’t need to take up time saying what I’ve already said to them. It absolutely should be a school-level decision with the ones will be the wearing the colors and support the school to make that decision.”
