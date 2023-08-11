The Dobyns-Bennett High School marquee, an electronic sign at the front of the school property along Fort Henry Drive, will be replaced thanks to a $60,000 donation from Andy and Amanda Eidson. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education approved the donation and the purchase of a new one for more than $57,709 at its Tuesday meeting.
KINGPSORT — A new electronic marquee will replace the existing one at Dobyns-Bennett High School, thanks to a $60,000 donation from local couple Andy and Amanda Eidson.
In addition, an anonymous donor gave $15,000 to D-B girl’s basketball program and $10,000 to the school’s boy’s basketball program.
The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education approved these and other donations during its regular board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Donations accepted and then budgeted Tuesday night, after presentations by Chief Budget Officer David Frye, were:
• $60,000 donated from the Eidsons for the replacement of the electronic marquee on Fort Henry Drive in front of D-B;
•$25,000 from an anonymous donor to the D-B Athletics Department. $15,000 was designated for girls basketball and $10,000 for boys basketball; and
• $3,585 donated from the John Adams Elementary PTO for the purchase of rubber playground mulch.
After review, the board voted 5-0 to accept the donations and then approved amending the budget to reflect them, also in a 5-0 vote.
NEW MARQUEE DETAILED
The new electronic marquee for D-B, replacing the current one, was approved as a Galaxy Outdoor Electronic Message Center. The purchase approved by the board will be through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with Daktronics. The cost of the marquee is $57,709.
Superintendent Chris Hampton, former D-B principal, said Tuesday the existing marquee was installed in 2008.
“That sign has required frequent repair, and given its age and non-current technology, it’s not anticipated that any repurposing will occur,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy Tuesday said Thursday afternoon.
IN OTHER ACTION, THE BOARD:
• Voted 4-1, with member Tim Dean voting no, to approve the new Benchmark Phonics Intervention or BPI Kits for the 2023-24 school year. Those who voted yes were President Melissa Woods, Vice President Brandon Fletcher and members Julie Byers and Todd Golden.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Rhonda Stringham and and Emily Helphinstine, coordinator of literacy programs, presented a recommendation for that purchase.
The BPI program is designed for students who are two or more years below grade-level expectations. BPI lessons are designed to be delivered by educators one-on-one with students or in small student groups. The kits will be be used by KCS Interventionists.
The cost to purchase the kits is $69,410.25, which utilizes a 10% savings due using a cooperative purchasing contract.
• Voted 5-0 to approve a series of policy changes recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, as presented by True.
They reflect new state laws, including a school safety and security law governing exterior school doors during school and school events.
As previously reported, exterior school doors either must remain locked when students are present or have a gatekeeper who is a school system employee. This includes school events outside the school day and week.
This was the first meeting livestreamed with a new video camera system installed in the room where the board meets in the Administrative Support Center. The livestream is available online.
Meetings also are audio recorded separate from the video livestream, and like the livestream that is available online.