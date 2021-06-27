BLOUNTVILLE — As Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox finishes a 37-year career in education, he looks back at being a systemwide administrator in four states — Kansas, Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee — over 22½ years.
Cox is retiring on Wednesday, June 30, after two years heading Sullivan County Schools. He also looks back on how Sullivan County Schools handled the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning, as well as the loss earlier this year of a dear friend in Maryland to COVID-19.
The latter experience, he said, had a part in his decision to retire now rather than work an additional two years as he had originally planned.
Cox, 60, said he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Penny, on the beach at Oak Island, North Carolina, raising vegetables on his family farm in Hawkins County, becoming an adjunct faculty member at an area university, writing and becoming more active in his church.
“Every day we live is a gift,” Cox said. “We don’t have the promise of drawing our next breath. COVID made me think about what do you do with the time you have left.”
When Cox retires, former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who in 2019 retired from the position after four years, will again head the system. She has been interim director since earlier this year and will lead the school system as it opens West Ridge High School on Aug. 9.
“God bless Evelyn for being willing to be the interim,” Cox said. “I feel so much better about leaving knowing she agreed to be that interim.”
COVID-19 AND DEATH OF A FRIEND
“Starting in March 2020 the world changed in public education,” Cox said.
Likewise, when the friend from Maryland, dermatologist Sean McCagh, died on Jan. 31, Cox said it soon became clear to him it was time to retire.
Dr. McCagh, who started the Hooley Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics and Unified Sports, had asthma and died from complications after he, his wife and a son got COVID-19. Dressed as St. Patrick, Cox used to participate in the plunge into cold lake water.
“It would be disingenuous of me to say COVID was not a factor,” Cox said.
Cox said he knew coming in “we had a lot of work to do with these school construction projects. I started in August (2019), and by March (2020) we were closing schools.”
Cox said he saw the job opening in Sullivan County in 2019 as an opportunity to head back to Northeast Tennessee. He planned to work four or five years here before retiring.
“It (retirement) was a decision of what I’m going to, not what I’m going from,” Cox said.
Cox said his retirement had nothing to do with any controversy in the system or on the board, or even about how the school system handled COVID-19.
“COVID was just like a bomb put off on us. We had to redo everything,” Cox said. “Nobody was prepared to do totally online.”
SULLIVAN BUILDING PROJECTS
In the midst of COVID-19, West Ridge continued to rise from a farm field off Exit 63 of Interstate 81. Sullivan East Middle opened three months before the pandemic caused schools to go virtual.
“Building West Ridge is a triumph for Sullivan County, as is East Middle,” Cox said.
Aside from going from four high schools to two, West Ridge and Sullivan East highs, he said the right-sizing of county schools and teaching staff will pave the way for more rigor at the middle school level.
That was merging from nine middle schools on eight campuses (Blountville, Holston — where Innovation Academy was located, Bluff City, Holston Valley, Mary Hughes, Colonial Heights, Sullivan Gardens and North) to three: Sullivan Central Middle (at the former Sullivan Central High), Sullivan Heights Middle (at the former Sullivan South High) and Sullivan East Middle.
FIRST JOB IN EDUCATION ONWARD
Cox had his first full-time education job after college as a choral music director in Appomattox, Virginia. Cox graduated from East Tennessee State University, where he earned his bachelor’s as well as eventually his master’s and doctorate degrees.
He served as band director at Rogersville Middle School in Hawkins County from 1985-89, which also included being an assistant at Cherokee High School.
In 1989, Cox became assistant principal at Church Hill Middle and started on his doctorate, and he was interim assistant band director at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in 1993-94.
After earning his doctorate, he became principal at a Kansas elementary school, which closed and moved into another building, and in 1997 he became assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in the Dodge City Unified School System 443 in Ford County, Kansas.
There, he said he got his “first taste of school construction” oversight with a new elementary and new sixth-grade center and the new Dodge City High School.
In 1999, he became superintendent in Pulaski, Virginia, while the system built a new elementary school, and in 2001 he went to Culpepper County, Virginia.
“It just seemed like all we did there was build schools,” Cox said of his time in Culpepper. That included a new middle school, new elementary school and additional classrooms at a high school at a time when the student population increased by 30%.
In July 2009, he moved to Allegany County, Maryland, where he oversaw construction of the new Allegany High School.
Overall, Cox said in four states he has worked to oversee about 2 million square feet of new school construction.
WHAT’S NEXT?
“I love teaching,” Cox said. “I’ve had some offers to do other things already.” He wouldn’t say where he might work after retirement, but he was an adjunct professor at three universities in other states.
Cox said he will miss colleagues at Sullivan County Schools.
“I really have grown to love the people here, some great salt-of-the-earth people in the school system,” Cox said.