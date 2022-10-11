KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year.
And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate the former Sullivan North High School into the Tribe Athletic Complex.
That will be home to Dobyns-Bennett basketball and some other sports for the time being because of structural concerns over the 1967 wooden Buck Van Huss basketball dome at D-B.
In addition, the board Tuesday night tabled action on the draft 2023-24 school calendar, with a student start date of Aug. 7, until the Nov. 8 board meeting, at which time school officials hope to know when the bye week is for the 2023 D-B football season and make possible changes in the calendar.
HAMPTON APPOINTED
The board voted 5-0 to appoint Hampton as interim superintendent from Nov. 1 through June 30, 2023, with a contract with an annualized pay of $160,000, annualized car expenses of $14,050 ($575 every two weeks) and annualized home office allowance of $7,150 ($275 every two weeks).
However, he would draw just more than half those total amounts over seven months. He also is to return to principal of D-B on July 1.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse is retired effective Oct. 31. Hampton's contract as D-B principal must end when the new contract ends, City Attorney Bart Rowlett told the board. Board members said Hampton and Moorhouse would work together to ensure a smooth transition in the superintendent's post and D-B principalship.
The vote to approve Hampton's contract, which also must be approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, was 4-1 with member Julie Byers casting the lone no vote. She questioned paying Hampton any home office allowance, which she said is not needed with COVID-19 on the wane.
However, members Jim Welch and Brandon Fletcher and Vice President Todd Golden said they thought the allowance was fine, while President Melissa Woods pointed out the allowance went back to the contract of former Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, well before COVID-19.
Hampton and another principal were co-winners of Tennessee's 2021-22 Principal of the Year Award. For 11 years, Hampton has served as the principal of D-B. Before that, Hampton served as a special education teacher, school counselor, assistant principal and secondary curriculum coordinator.
He holds a bachelor's of science degree in special education, a master’s degree in counseling and a doctorate degree in educational policy and leadership and analysis, all from East Tennessee State University or ETSU. Hampton grew up in Erwin.
NORTH PROJECT TOPS $4.8 MILLION
The board also voted to add $838,159 in additional funding, from the unrestricted General Purpose School Budget fund balance, to cover costs of renovating the former North into the Tribe Athletic Complex. That increases the budget for the former North gym, locker rooms and lobby from $4 million to $4,838,159.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the extra money is needed because of higher than anticipated HVAC costs for the gym. In addition, a bid on HVAC for locker rooms came in at $405,000, not in the appropriation because of confusion over what a heating-only system served.
Frye said the TAC would use the heating-only system for this basketball season and then rebid the system, which is different than the six rooftop units for the gym and costs about twice as much as those. He said the lead time to get them could be nine months but the money needs to be appropriated so the system can seek bids.
2023-24 CALENDAR DELAYED
The recommended school calendar to be considered by the board on Nov. 8 includes a start for students on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. It would include a fall break, Oct. 9-13; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 22-24; winter break, starting Dec. 22 with a student return date for the second semester of Jan. 9; spring break, March 25-29; and a final student school day on May 23.
Welch and Golden called for the delay until the bye football Friday for 2023 will be known. Both said parents schedule vacations based on the calendar.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the calendar he helped devise most closely resembles in recent history the 2017-18 calendar and was easier to put together than some, based on the way the days of the year fall in 2023-24.
Addressing previously reported honors, the board recognized two students, one at D-B and the other a D-B graduate, for perfect Advanced Placement scores; nine D-B students for being commended in the National Merit Scholarship Program; five D-B students for becoming National Merit semi-finalists; and D-B basketball coach Chris Poor fore being named Tennessee Basketball Coaches Association Class 4-A boys coach of the year.