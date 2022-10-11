Chris Hampton

Dobyns-Bennett Principal Chris Hampton is shown after Tuesday's school board meeting, where he was appointed interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools starting Nov. 1. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse is retiring effective Oct. 31.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year.

Kingsport City Schools logo

And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate the former Sullivan North High School into the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video