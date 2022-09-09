KINGSPORT — For the second year, a group of Dobyns-Bennett High School students — who plan to become engineers, welders or firefighters — is in a work-based learning program at Eastman Chemical Co.
And for the fifth year, Silgan Closures America has work-based learning students at its Kingsport operations, and their plans are to become engineers.
Thursday morning was ceremonial signing time for the seven students, five at Eastman and two at Silgan, in the science and technology wing of Dobyns-Bennett.
Last month, students from Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School had a similar event at West Ridge for that school’s first-ever work-based learning program at Eastman.
For Eastman, the five seniors are Samuel Deaton, Clay Carter, Conner White, Jackson Barnett and Conner Hyatt. For Silgan, the two seniors are Graham Owens and Seth Garcia.
SILGAN STUDENTS
Owens, son of Mandy Owens and Ryan Thayer, said he is working in maintenance at Silgan and plans to attend Tennessee Tech and earn a degree in mechanical engineering.
Garcia, son of Nancy Esparza, plans to become an architectural engineer and earn a degree at East Tennessee State University through a program with Tennessee Tech “or possibly” the University of Tennessee.
Silgan Production Manager Chad Head, who’s had the position for 12 years, said work-based learning is a stepping stone that was not available to him as a high schooler.
“The only thing we had going was military. I took that path,” Head said. “This program here is worth everything you put into it.”
Judging from the two students participating so far, he said they are following his advice of pursuing a career they will enjoy, not one they’ll regret.
EASTMAN STUDENTS
Deaton, son of Monalisa and Jeff Deaton, is working in the “Big Shop” at Eastman doing welding, angle-grinding and other machine work.
He plans to go to ETSU and pursue an engineering degree.
Carter, son of Courtney Carter, is working in fire maintenance. After graduation, he plans to go out West to be a wildfire fighter and eventually return to the Tri-Cities, earn a paramedic degree at Northeast State Community College and become a firefighter in the area.
White, son of Liz and Steve White, is working in the Big Shop and plans to earn a mechanical engineering degree at UT.
Barnett, grandson of Danny Kinsler, is working in fiber repacking and plans to earn a welding degree at Northeast State and become a traveling welder, going across the country to various work sites, possibly for Eastman. He said he eventually plans to earn a structural engineering degree.
Hyatt, son of Missy and James Hyatt, is working in fibers baling and rebaling. He said he plans to earn a welding degree at Northeast State.
Jeff Fain, director of manufacturing work development for Eastman, said WBL builds work experience and relationships, recalling that he started at Eastman 30 years ago in what the students are doing. “The sky’s the limit on where you can go,” Fain said.
EDUCATORS’ COMMENTS
“We open our doors every day to change the lives of children who go through them,” Dobyns-Bennett Principal Chris Hampton said of the WBL program. “Most students get that experience as a junior or senior in college if they get that experience.”
Hampton thanked the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Administrative Support Center personnel and D-B faculty, including career technical education director Bo Shadden, WBL supervisor Claire Arbrough and Career Counselor Tammy Wolfe, adding that Shadden in five years has contributed much to the program. “Not that it wasn’t a focus before, but that gentleman put it on steroids,” Hampton said.
The participating students are part of a “pioneer effort” in launching WBL for the school system and the region, said Brian Cinnamon, chief academic officer for secondary education. “The industrial partners came to us with a willingness,” Cinnamon said.
Arbrough, who left the classroom after a quarter of a century to head up WBL at D-B, said it was the right decision to help WBL get established and grow.
For more information on WBL at D-B, go online to https://dbhs.k12k.com/ and search for work-based learning.