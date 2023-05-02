KINGSPORT — In what could be termed a Maroon and Gray courtroom exhibition match, Dobyns-Bennett High School mock trial students split a jury 4-3 Monday night.

However, Chancery Court Judge Katie Priester, local attorney Matthew Spivey and future attorney Gracie Davis, last year a member of mock trial group at D-B, said all the student participants all were winners in the exhibition mock trial.

