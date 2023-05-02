KINGSPORT — In what could be termed a Maroon and Gray courtroom exhibition match, Dobyns-Bennett High School mock trial students split a jury 4-3 Monday night.
However, Chancery Court Judge Katie Priester, local attorney Matthew Spivey and future attorney Gracie Davis, last year a member of mock trial group at D-B, said all the student participants all were winners in the exhibition mock trial.
It was open to the public in the main courtroom at the former City Hall, giving a glimpse of the group that did not make it past regionals but was praised by local lawyers and the judge who presided over the mock trial.
“You guys did amazing,” Priester told the group while the jury was out, with Spivey adding, “a lot better than a real courtroom.” Davis is studying criminal justice and criminology at East Tennessee State University and plans to attend law school.
CASE DETAILS
The civil case, sort of ripped from recent headlines with some artistic license, pitted plaintiff Kat McNable, an “aspiring dental model” who claimed her scooter crash on March 24, 2022, was caused by defendant Marty Bird, whose “transportainment” party wagon allegedly lost sand on a street that caused McNable to crash and lose two front teeth.
“Fine and Sandy,” the party wagon, was at a stop light when the “Katmobile” threw McNable to the pavement, busting out her teeth that were not repairable, she said, and injuring her shoulder.
However, the majority of the jury sided with the defense argument that McNable was more responsible for her injuries because of her speeding than Bird was for operating a wagon pulled by a tractor, even though he was on a street on which he wasn’t supposed to be operating, performed all his own maintenance and safety checks and once slipped on sand from the party wagon.
Both sides used expert witnesses, Drs. Lenox Pemberton for the defense, played by junior Jerald Aroche, and Sanford “Sandy” Stone for the plaintiff, played by freshman Drake Arnold.
Stone was a former college roommate of McNable and said he cut his normal fee because he saw how she was hurt, saying “a clump of sand is a serious road hazard” that reduces friction” and he was “98% sure” the sand was from Florida, where Bird said he bought his sand for beach-themed parties on his wagon, based on its composition including white quartz.
Stone said from looking at photographs he determined the same was likely the kind from roadways as they deteriorated and he was “99% sure” it was not from Florida. He has had multiple careers, including being a chiropractor.
Mickey Faith, a witness for the defense played by junior Caden Evans, was returning from an eye doctor’s appointment wearing sunglasses because his eyes had been dilated. He compared the scooter’s speed to a galloping horse, the kind he trains in his job for horse racing.
“Speed is speed,” he said under cross-examination by the plaintiff, measured in miles per hour “not miles per horse.”
MORE DETAILS
Another few tidbits: McNable was second in her scooter safety class of three and Stone indicated in his testimony she was a fast driver. She testified she drove in that area every day, rain, sleet, snow or sunshine.
Also visiting witness stand was investigating Deputy Riley Fife, played by junior Ava Burris, who admitted in an earlier deposition hating party wagons and wrote more citations for those than any other moving violation and than any other deputy in her department.
TEAM MEMBERS
On the plaintiff’s team were attorney D-B senior Rebekah Moody, who did the closing argument, a direct examination and a cross examination; attorney and junior Karina George who did the opening statement and a direct examination and cross examination; and attorney and freshman Cassie Probst, who did a cross examination. Tai Davis was an alternate attorney and witness.
On the defense team were Athrv Grewal, who did the opening statement, a direct examination and a cross examination; Elias Russell, a D-B EXCEL junior who did the closing argument, a direct examination and a cross examination; and Rayna Welsch, a junior who did a direct examination and cross examination.
The seven-member jury, which included local attorney and jury foreman Sam Hall, a D-B student and some who came to watch the courtroom drama, found in favor of defendant Marty Bird, a retired teacher played by D-B junior Ben Berry.
“I’m just glad I’m not practicing against you all,” Hall said after announcing the split verdict. “You know the rules better than some of the attorneys do.”
The plaintiff, Kat McNable, was played by D-B junior Alexys Moody, who apologized to the jury at the start of her testimony for her lisp from the lack of two front teeth.
Spivey is the coach of the mock trial students, while Davis in the junior coach. Spanish teacher Sarah Beth Lovel is the team sponsor.