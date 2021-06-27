BLOUNTVILLE — Over a 37-year education career including 22½ years as a superintendent or director of schools, Hawkins County native David Cox has overseen school construction projects approaching 2 million square feet.
However, Cox said some of his proudest moments are about what is taught inside those walls, including a Maryland program immersing students in Mandarin Chinese.
“Probably the work I’m the most proud of is the programmatic work I’ve been involved in,” said Cox, who will retire as director of schools in Sullivan County on June 30. “Most of that would have been in Allegany County, which is where I was the longest.”
He headed that system for nearly 11 years, until he came to Sullivan County in July 2019.
He said the cliche is true: Teaching is a profession that makes all other professions possible. He recalled teachers such as former Surgoinsville High School (his alma mater) band directors Jim Hageman and Patricia Rhoton, English teachers Gerri Pierce and Danny Thurman and math teacher Chalmer Jacob.
Ironically, Cox helped a school system launch a K-12 program in foreign language, something he didn’t study until college.
FROM BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS TO IMMERSIVE CHINESE PROGRAM
Cox said the Allegany system had a National Blue Ribbon School when he arrived there, gained two more of those designations while he was there and had a fourth named shortly after he left. Those are high-poverty but high-achieving schools, he said.
Also in Allegany County, he oversaw the start of a Chinese Partial Immersion Program in 2011.
The kindergartners do a half day of math and science in Mandarin Chinese and a half day of English/language arts, science and social studies. He and the first group of students went to mainland China in their fifth-grade year.
In addition, the system started Active Learning Lab, funded by federal Race to the Top dollars. It is meant to spawn curiosity in kids to learning, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and communications. The system also started a P-Tech, or Pathway to Technology program, for high school seniors to graduate with an associate’s degree in cyber technology.
In Culpepper, he worked on literacy, and in Dodge City, he and his wife hosted foreign exchange students from Germany.
While in college at East Tennessee State University getting a dual undergraduate degree in vocal and instrumental music, Cox said he became interested in language when he learned vocal diction, or how to phonetically pronounce music languages such as German, Italian and French.
He had no foreign language until studying German in college.
Cox said the lesson he learned is that second or subsequent languages are best learned organically like a first language.
While superintendent in Culpepper, Virginia, Cox said, he and other superintendents from northern Virginia were invited by the CIA after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to a meeting where officials told them American-born folks were needed to learn Mandarin Chinese and other languages to help national security.