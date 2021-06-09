BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools’ $300,000 purchase of the 8.2-acre Bishop property, possibly the future site of an access road for West Ridge High School, will be delayed for up to 60 days.
That’s because the school board, at the behest of its attorney, Pat Hull, is recommending the purchase agreement include an up to 60-day wait to allow for an engineering study of soil borings on the property.
The board also in that same 7-0 vote set aside up to $15,000 for the work, which Hull estimated would cost $10,000.
Hull said obtaining core samples is standard practice on such commercial purchases and was recommended by structural engineer Steve Wilson, who is working on the West Ridge project. The drilling will be done by Foundations Systems, which did similar work on the West Ridge site across the road from the Bishop land near Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
Hull said the borings would determine the rock, underground spaces, water and types of soil on the property. The county commission recently approved the $300,000 purchase of the land by the school board using fund balance or surplus funds.
In other action, the board:
• Voted 7-0 to get appraisals and surveys done on the Blountville Elementary/Middle schools campus and the Colonial Heights Middle campus, both of which are to be declared surplus.
Hull, who recommended the action, estimated the cost would be about $3,000 per property based on the $4,500 cost to do a more complicated appraisal and survey of the former Bluff City Middle School.
• Presented school Nutrition Supervisor Amber Anderson recognition from the No Kid Hungry Tennessee affiliate, called the League of Hunger Heroes, for her department’s work in feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Decided that West Ridge’s first week of operation will include a staggered start and modifications to school start and ending times across the system, as proposed by interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
Juniors and seniors would attend school the Monday and Wednesday of the week starting Aug. 9, with freshmen and sophomores on Tuesday and Thursday and all four grade levels on Friday.
That will allow any kinks in transportation plans to be worked out.
The board vote also gave her the authority to tweak the new year’s school opening and closing schedules as needed without coming back to the board for approval.
Rafalowski, a veteran school system employee who had been a consultant for the system after her retirement in 2019, again will take over the helm of the school system on July 1 after the retirement of David Cox on June 30.