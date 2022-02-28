Bio Box

Mike Browder, 80, is retiring at year's end as head of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, where he has worked since 1972 and has headed since 1977. Aside from distributing electricity from TVA, short for Tennessee Valley Authority, also provides internet, phone and television in its service area. He holds a doctorate of educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University, a master's of administrative science degree from the University of Alabama Huntsville and a bachelor's of electrical engineering from Auburn University. He is a registered professional engineer in Tennessee and Alabama.