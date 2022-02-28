BLUFF CITY — Computer coding and robotic learning are alive and well in Ashley Rhea’s fifth-grade classroom at Bluff City Elementary School.
And that is thanks to a $5,000 TVA Classroom Grant she won this year.
Thursday marked the first time the Coding Corner in Rhea’s classroom was stocked and in use.
TVA President Jeff Lyash, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) CEO Mike Browder, and TVA Johnson City area customer service engineer Scott Houlsee presented the traditional “giant check” to Rhea, Principal Hank Hare and Assistant Principal Leigh Anne Rasnake on Thursday afternoon.
Afterward, six students demonstrated the six Dash Robots controlled by six iPads to the visitors and media. Another six Bee-Bots, meant for younger students, some Blue-Bots and the controllers also were bought with the grant funds.
“We have some of our engineers at TVA using robots just like you use here,” Lyash told six students: Axl Lowe, Jayleigh Barrett, Grady Burke, Leeann Phelps, Mason Ambrose and Emily Kelley. “That’s pretty cool.”
Emily said students of Rhea, a science and math teacher and East Tennessee State University graduate in her second year of teaching at Bluff City, already have discussed ways the robots and controllers can be used in academic subjects outside computer coding, including reading and social students.
Rhea said she was one of the first 12 ETSU students in the iSLICEE or Integrating Stem and Literacy with Computation in Elementary Education program, making her an iSLICEE fellow a few years ago.
Rhea said the students were using the robots and iPad controllers for the first time Thursday, which Lyash said impressed him because of their mastery of the controls. However, soon thereafter one of the Dash Robots took a tumble off a table onto the hard floor. It survived with no apparent damage, and Houslee said he’s seen the robots take quite a pounding without missing a beat.
“Maybe we need to pad the floor. What do you think?” Lyash asked the six students demonstrating the coding equipment.
Jaleigh was among students who operated the robots for the visitors, and Axl said in response to a question from Lyash that his favorite thing about the robots was controlling their voices and movements. Aside from having the robots speak, the students also could make them sound like cows or other animals.
“I want to be a dental hygienist,” Emily told Lyash when he asked about future plans, and Lyash responded that technology would be further advanced by the time she becomes one.
Lyash said that he well remembers his fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Hummel.
“I hope they remember me,” Rhea responded.
The students indicated they would and were still with her, manipulating the robots with coding after the visitors left.
