BLOUNTVILLE — Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle will close forever as schools on May 20.
A local history book indicates that will mark the first time in more than 200 years that no school will operate in the Sullivan County seat of government.
A public school built by Sullivan County has operated in the town for at least 100 years. This year is the 100th anniversary of the first Blountville grades 1-12 school funded by the county from the ground up on what is today Franklin Drive.
When Blountville Middle — formerly Blountville High and Blountville Junior High — closes, so will a former Blountville High hallway down which then-student and future state Rep. Clarence Blackburn and a friend rode a motorcycle.
A seemingly unflappable principal followed close behind, admonishing them gently but firmly to cease and desist. Or so Blackburn’s daughter, Leslie Blackburn Carr, has been told — since nothing about that ride is in the history book.
After college, Blackburn taught in that building, where his daughter attended junior high and returned to teach. After it closes, she will transfer to Sullivan Central Middle, which will be housed where Sullivan Central High, her alma mater, is located.
More on the motorcycle story later. First, an abbreviated history of schools in Blountville:
BLOUNTVILLE SCHOOLS 101
According to “Adventures in Education, Sullivan County, 1773-1983,” written by retired teacher Thelma Gray Barnes and published in 1985, aside from schools just outside downtown Blountville in the late 1700s, the first school in the town proper came after the General Assembly in 1806 authorized the Jefferson Academy.
It was followed by a Female Academy in 1837 before, the book states, General Assembly action in 1873 caused free public schools to be built through Sullivan County and all of Tennessee.
The old Female Academy eventually became the Blountville Masonic Institute, according to the book, and in 1921, the Blountville School, for grades 1-12, opened downtown. That was followed a decade later by the 1931 construction start of the new Blountville High School (now Blountville Middle), which opened in 1932.
Additions came throughout the years, and in 1968 it became Blountville Junior High with the opening of the new Sullivan Central High off Exit 66 of Interstate 81. In 1980, Blountville Junior High became Blountville Middle.
Blountville Elementary, which had been housed in the original two-story Blountville school after the new high school opened, was built in 1951 next to Blountville High and occupied in 1952. Over the years, renovations included a joint cafeteria to serve the two schools.
Folks who attended Sullivan County Board of Education meetings in the late 1980s or early 1990s will remember the two-story white building on Franklin Drive that housed the central office until the health and education building, current home of the central office, opened in 1994.
The 1921 Blountville School was torn down after the new central office was built, but you can still go down the hall where Blackburn may have ridden the motorcycle or where you used to walk as a Blountville student.
HOW ABOUT THAT MOTORCYCLE RIDE?
Carr said she’s been told that her late father, who graduated from Blountville High in 1954, and his friend Don Millsap used a motorcycle in a play performed in the auditorium.
“They had borrowed his (Millsap’s) father’s motorcycle for the play,” Carr said. “After the play, apparently they jumped on it and rode down the main hallway here.”
Close behind them was Principal Paul Anderson, who Carr said was quoted as saying something like, “Now boys, you can’t ride that motorcycle inside.”
Carr said Anderson, known as “Mr. Paul,” was a soft-spoken but respected principal.
On the back of $40 commemorative plates, which will be sold as a fundraiser, with a vintage photo of the school on the front will be a quote from Mr. Paul: “Be somebody.”
Carr’s father, among other things, went on to teach at the school and later served three terms as a state representative. Another student, Allen Jones, became a veterinarian after Anderson allowed him to leave school each Friday to help a veterinarian track animals at a cattle auction. Call it a real-world internship.
“There were a lot of students who went here and went on to be successful because of Mr. Paul,” Carr said recently while going through memorabilia that will be offered at the school Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Carr and retiring Assistant Principal Earl Millard said they were put in charge of the memorabilia sale and open house this weekend since both attended the schools and knew much of their history.
MEMORY WALKS
Both Blountville schools will hold Memory Walks from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Any former students or community members who want to walk the school halls and reminisce may attend. Commemorative items are being made, including the $40 plates to be ordered, and proceeds from those will benefit the Blountville Community Chest.
The memorabilia sales will help the athletic or band programs at Sullivan Central Middle, where students in Blountville Middle’s zone will be moved.
In addition, the Blountville High Class of 1968 — the last to graduate from the school — had a parking lot reunion at the school on Saturday.
Blountville Middle is at 1651 Blountville Blvd., just before the Sullivan County Public Library. Follow the entrance and administration signs to the middle school entry.