KINGSPORT — City school officials are moving forward with plans to turn Sullivan North High/Middle into the new Sevier Middle School.
The Board of Education voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve a contract with Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects for professional services to design renovations to the Sullivan North property, which the city purchased to become the new home for Sevier.
Plans are to open the new school in August 2023, and then to take a year to renovate the existing Sevier into the new Jackson Elementary, opening the new Jackson in August 2024 and closing the current Jackson in May 2024.
The architectural firm’s fee for the North conversion and improvements would be $1,003,214.02 based on the total renovation estimate of $16,720,244, not counting reimbursement of costs up to $100,000.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said that more than $16.7 million did not include any work on the pool, parking areas, career technical area to be used for the new school maintenance/school nutrition location or any athletic areas.
The city school system recently outlined plans for spending $18 million on the North campus. The county system sold the facility and grounds to the city for $20 million after a 2016 school facilities bond issue but will not vacate the premises until the end of June.
If for some reason all the funding doesn’t come through, Chief Finance Officer David Frye told board member Todd Golden the school system still would owe the architectural firm about $800,000 for design work. Frye said the system must have the more than $16 million in hand before awarding a renovation contract.
The board also got a report on the Sevier Middle orchestra and three pieces of music performed by some eighth-grade members of the orchestra.
In other action Tuesday,
the board in 5-0 votes:
— Approved moving forward with the concept of a second Energy Systems Group agreement to put in more energy efficiency improvements in the schools, with the tentative language guaranteeing $350,000 a year in energy savings over a 15-year period using mostly low-interest loans of up to $5 million.
Lincoln, Johnson, Washington and Jefferson elementary schools would take priority for heating and cooling replacements, with the whole school system getting more efficient LED lights, Russ Nelson of ESG told the board.
— Approved buying a vacant lot at 1745 Park St., next to the soccer field house, for $10,780, 110% of the $9,800 value of an appraisal the school system got.
The land is next to Indian Highland Park, a potential expansion area for Dobyns-Bennett High School. The school system has been buying Park Street properties next to the park as they become available.
The board and school staff recently discussed a strategy that could include expanding use of the area by, among other things, moving the existing tennis courts there and expanding the number of courts from six to eight. That would free up space on the D-B side of East Center Street for other uses.