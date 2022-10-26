KINGSPORT — What do cattails and chemical reactions have in common?
They are among subjects in a presentation to elementary students in Kingsport this week pertaining to fibers, put on by the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society
For the first time since 2019, fourth-graders from 25 schools in the region are gathering in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Em- ployee Center to learn about chemistry and science as part of National Chemistry Week.
From Greeneville to Wise County, from Carter County to Lee County and Smyth County, almost 1,400 students will have participated when the event that started on Tuesday closes out Wednesday afternoon. It is focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), with the theme for this year’s event “Fabulous Fibers: the Chemistry of Fibers.”
With about 100 students, Holston Elementary School in Sullivan County sent the largest student group on Tuesday, with Chilhowie Elementary in Smyth County a close second with almost 90.
Students, among other things, learned about dyeing man-made yarns in one demonstration by an Eastman Chemical Co. employee, while in another presentation a volunteer from Bays Mountain Park talked about cattails, whose leaf blades can be used to weave a strong rope.
“Could you swing on it?” a student from Temple Hill Elementary School in Unicoi County asked Bays Mountain volunteer Kari Heaton.
As an aside, Heaton said the center of the tubular corm in the root can be eaten. It looks a little like an onion or garlic clove.
Heaton said she “usually works with the snakes” but for the fibers theme changed to cattails, called “the hog dog plant” or “the corn dog plant.” They reproduce when the hot dog part disperses seeds in a cotton-like substance, which she said native Americans used for softness in shoes and sleeping.
Later, answering questions from a reporter, 9-year-old Brylee of Temple Hill said she would consider a STEM career. She said probably her favorite part of the event was a fluorescence demonstration that used a black light, although students had not yet seen the magic show by Dave Vaught of Bristol.
Among other things, he performed card tricks, seemingly made handkerchiefs appear and disappear and appeared to tear a recent Metro section of the Kingsport Times News into shreds, only to present the newspaper section again whole.
“There’s no such thing as real magic. I’m an actor playing the part of a magician,” said Vaught, a veteran performer from Bristol, Tennessee, and a fixture at the Chemical Week event in Kingsport each year. He said he uses chemistry and science, along with sleight of hand, to perform.
Brad Belote, in corporate communications for Eastman, said he’s glad students are back in hands-on events after everything was put on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We support a lot of different education initiatives,” Belote said. “It’s great to be back in business with this.”
This is the 35th year that the American Chemical Society has sponsored National Chemistry Week, and the 32nd year Eastman has hosted the Celebration of Chemistry for fourth-graders with the local ACS chapter.
Over the previous 31 years, more than 37,000 fourth-graders have participated in the chemistry event in Kingsport.
“We’re tying to build out the pipeline of STEM leaders,” Belote said.
Additional event sponsors include Eastman Technology, Eastman Workforce Development, Eastman Public Affairs/Eastman Resource Groups, the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society, American Institute of Chemical Engineers and Wilmad-LabGlass/SP Industries.
Local fabric shops also sponsored the event, including Heavenly Stitches Quilt Shop, Sewing Bee and Sew Easy Sewing Bristol.
Elementary schools attending Tuesday morning were Weber City in Scott County, Mary Hughes in Sullivan County, Temple Hill in Unicoi County, Washington in Kingsport and Holston in Sulilvan County. Afternoon session schools were Towne Acres in Johnson City, Chilhowie in Smyth County, Duffield Primary in Scott County, Saint Anne in Bristol, Virginia, Saint Paul in Wise County, Virginia, Saint Dominic in Kingsport, Saint Mary in Johnson City and Valley Forge in Carter County.
Schools attending Wednesday morning are to be Providence Academy in Johnson City, Stonewall Jackson in Bristol, Virginia, Flatwoods in Lee County, Virginia, Shoemaker in Scott County, Saint Clair in Hawkins County, Eastview in Greeneville and Sulphur Springs in Washington County. Afternoon schools are Central Heights in Sullivan County, Tusculum View in Greene County, Wise Primary in Wise County, Happy Valley in Carter County and Yuma in Scott County.
The Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society (NETSACS) has a membership of more than 300 chemists and engineers from 11 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. To learn more about NETSACS and ACS, visit http://nets.sites.acs.org/ and http://acs.org.