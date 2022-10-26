KINGSPORT — What do cattails and chemical reactions have in common?

They are among subjects in a presentation to elementary students in Kingsport this week pertaining to fibers, put on by the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society

Brylee from Temple Hill

Brylee, a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Temple Hill Elementary School in Unicoi County, attended the National Chemistry Week event at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport on Tuesday. Over Tuesday and Wednesday, about 1,,400 are to attend. 

