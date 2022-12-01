KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday.
Either Charles "Chuck" Carter or Joshua "Josh" Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
The seven-member board narrowed a field of three semifinalists to two finalists on Thursday night. The new person is not to take the position officially until July 1 but is to work with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski, a more than 40-year school system employee who is retiring on June 30.
Carter, who works from Morristown overseeing career technical education for Tennessee, and West Ridge High School Principal Davis got the most votes among three semifinalists from the seven-member school board at its meeting on Thursday.
Next, the two will be interviewed on Monday, Dec. 12, with the board scheduled to meet a week later, Dec. 19, to name a new director to replace Rafalowski.
WHAT WERE VOTE TOTALS?
Each board member was to vote for two of the three semifinalists, although Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voted only for Davis. The final tally was Carter six votes, Davis five and Tennessee High School Assistant Principal and Career Technical Education Director Deidre Pendley two votes.
"It's like baring your soul when you put yourself out to the community" for director interviews, said board member Mary Rouse, a former Sullivan East High School principal who once did a public interview for Sullivan County director. She later went on to be Tennessee High principal in Bristol and retired before getting elected to the county school board.
"My hat is off to those people," Rouse said of Carter, Davis and Pendley. "We had three great candidates."
In paper ballots read into the meeting record by BOE Chairman Randall Jones: Jones voted for Carter and Davis, Hughes for Davis only, Rouse for Carter and Davis, Mark Ireson for Carter and Pendley, Matthew Spivey for Carter and Davis, Matthew Price for Carter and Davis and Paul Robinson for Carter and Pendley. Before the vote, Robinson clarified that board members could not cast two votes for the same finalist, but nobody asked about casting one vote instead of two.
By a random selection, which is how the semifinalist interview slot order of Pendley, Carter and Davis was chosen, Carter was chosen to be interviewed at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Davis at 4:30 p.m. that same day. The voting meeting, which could be rescheduled if the board is not ready, was set for 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Davis was in the meeting room during the vote.
"If we're not ready (Dec. 19), we can cancel the meeting," Jones said.
The board is going to ask former Johnson City administrator Debra Bentley to return as a moderator. It voted for her, if available Dec. 12, to come up with some scenario questions to be asked of both candidates. In addition, board members are to filter proposed questions through Jones for Bentley, an employee of the Niswonger Foundation, to ask, and then board members may ask followup questions on their own.
At the Nov. 28 session, board members heard answers to the 40 same questions Bentley asked of the three semifinalists, and then Rouse and Hughes asked a few of their own.
SEARCH DREW 13 CANDIDATES
The three semifinalists had been chosen by board members from among a list of 13 gathered by the Tennessee School Boards Association, which vetted the dozen plus one who met the requirements the school board set.
Hughes said during the work session before the meeting that he sees the person filling the position as a CEO of an $86 million entity, which based on enrollment loss projections over the next five school years stands to fall from 8,200 students down to 7,300 and lose about $10 million in funding in the process.
Hughes said he could work with a director he liked or not if the person was willing to lead the district and keep the best interests and needs of students at heart. Robinson said the new director must have the interest of teachers, staff and the community at heart, too.
Neighboring Kingsport City Schools has also decided to use the TSBA to help it find a new superintendent to replace the retired Jeff Moorhouse, who left Oct. 31.
Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton has been chosen to take the role through June 30, and the Kingsport school board is to talk with a TSBA official on the matter at its Dec. 13 meeting.