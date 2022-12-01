Sullivan County Board of Education, 2022

Left to right, bottom row: Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, Chairman Randall Jones and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski; top row Mary Rouse, Matthew Spivey, Mark Ireson, Matthew Price and Paul Robinson.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday.

Either Charles "Chuck" Carter or Joshua "Josh" Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.

Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo
Charles Carter

Carter
Josh Davis

Josh Davis, principal of West Ridge High School

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video