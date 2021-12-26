KINGSPORT — A program that dates back to the 1980s has been updated and expanded to help youth deal with the peer pressure to take drugs as well as address other issues.
Lisa Beilharz, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, said the program was in place at Boys and Girls Clubs when she was a teenager in the mid-1980s.
She was a peer trainer in the SMART Moves program as a high schooler at the Boys & Girls Club in Dayton, Ohio.
SMART stands for Skills Mastery and Resilience Training. In the third quarter of 2022, which ended Oct. 31, Beilharz said 144 new youth participated in the program, offered by the national Boys & Girls Club and by Girls, Inc. and the YMCA in Kingsport and at Weber City Elementary School. It also is offered at Riverview and Reedy Pointe, two low-income housing projects in Kingsport.
Most participants in the program must complete 10 lessons of various components, includ- ing ones based on age levels and units called Smart Girls, Pass- port to Manhood, Date Smart and Social-Emotional Well Being.
The goals of former first lady Nancy Reagan’s Just Say No program and DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) were laudable, she said, but SMART Moves takes things to the next level.
“We help them understand themselves,” Beilharz said.
“Everything you put in your mind, body or soul is going to come out one way or the other. It’s not just teaching kids to say no. It’s teaching them how to say no.”
Beilharz said that includes teaching children how to resist peer pressure to try drugs as well as to use positive peer pressure. The goal is skills mastery in ways to avoid drugs, alcohol and pregnancy or “how to get the fortitude to say no and to mean it.”
“We see it (meth) more for its effect on the parents or older siblings,” Beilharz said, adding that vaping is more of a problem in the age group the Boys and Girls Club serves.
She added that adults in the children’s neighborhoods also can set bad examples, which the program tries to offset by providing a positive club environment.
Beilharz said opioids, an epidemic now overtaken by meth, helped drive the program to help students practice resilience and analyze and respond to peer influence.
In a broad way, she said it works into a new emphasis on social and emotional well-being that has become strong because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re lost. They’re afraid their parents are going to die,” Beilharz said. “It’s probably more directly related to COVID.”
The Boys & Girls Club has partnered with a program called AveNew, with help locally from Susie Pederson and Jane Henry and connected with groups including the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Frontier Health.
A grant from the national Boys & Girls Club pays to put the program where opioids are or have been prevalent.
