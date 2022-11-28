Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
That is one of the reasons Principal Josh Davis nominated the West Ridge teacher for the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“Beth is a special education teacher at West Ridge High School,” Davis said in nominating Quillen.
“Beth has been teaching since 2000 and has taught at Blountville Middle School and West Ridge High School,” Davis said.
In May 2021, Quillen, while at Blountville Middle, was named a weekly SLICE teacher, which stands for Supportive, Leadership, Innovation, Collaborative and Excellence characteristics. School nominees are reviewed by a selection committee, and they determine the weekly winners.
“I have nominated Mrs. Quillen because she is an exemplary teacher who cares about her students and demonstrates this care in all aspects of her teaching,” Davis said. “You can find her frequently staying late or arriving early to help her students, and she always puts them first in all that she does. She always has a smile on her face and is a Leader of the Pack.”
Davis said Quillen graduated from East Tennessee State University and “loves the Tennessee Vols and Nashville Predators. She also loves spending time with her husband, Brian, and daughter, Bailey.”