KINGSPORT — An American history mural on a former high school's library wall for more than 40 years made headlines recently.
A parent indicated it might be time to update or eliminate the montage of images.
The artwork at the former Sullivan North, the future Sevier Middle School, is called simply "America" and was produced by 37 art students who would be in their 50s today. (A list of all 37 names accompanies this article.)
Although as leaders of a parent group pointed out, iconic civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King is absent from the mural and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is present, the artwork has almost a dozen images of non-white people intertwined into American history, a local school board member pointed out.
Regardless of opinions on the artwork, it has a storied past that touches on former President Ronald Reagan, whose image is in the mural. He received a photograph of that section with the student who painted his image. Art teacher Don Hilton sent Reagan that image. Hilton died in February of last year.
Also, Tennessee Eastman Co., now Eastman Chemical Co., made a professional photograph of the mural that then-U.S. Rep. James H. "Jimmy" Quillen, R-1st and of Kingsport, gave to Reagan.
MURAL TO REMAIN, BOARD HEAD SAYS
Kingsport Board of Education members have not publicly indicated support for doing away with the mural or making updates to it, as had been suggested by Sevier Middle's parent group president, although BOE President Jim Welch said at one point the future of the mural is uncertain. That was in contrast to plans announced in 2019 to keep it.
"I saw Tony Dorsett, Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, a basketball ball player I didn’t readily identify, an Inuit (Eskimo) child and Native Americans," BOE member Todd Golden said recently after a tour of the North building. He also shared the Eastman newspaper article someone shared with him.
Earlier, Golden said he is tired of people trying to rewrite or whitewash history but also doesn't see a racial issue with the mural.
“Is there an all-inclusive list of who has to be included to be politically correct? I’m tired of rewriting history,” Golden said in an earlier interview about the mural, which includes Santa Claus.
“I’m not touching the ... mural,” Golden said. “History is history, warts and all.”
On the other hand, Kim McDavid-Wolfe, president of the Sevier Middle Parent Teacher Student Association and a graduate of Sullivan South who helped lead the charge against adding gold to the Sevier colors when Sevier moves from its current location to the former North High, thinks changes must be made.
“We are aware that many citizens desire the mural to remain due to the historical element,” McDavid-Wolfe said in an email interview earlier this year. “However, we want to point out the building acquisition means a fresh start for our kids, staff and families. It is our belief that the building should feel new and improved from top to bottom.
“The dated — and somewhat controversial due to the huge portrait of Robert E. Lee and no portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sevier housing a larger amount of African American families — mural should be removed or updated.”
For now, however, Welch said the mural will remain as is "unless somebody (on the board) brings it up," which he doesn't think he or the other four members plan to do.
"We've had nobody to propose an action item to do something with it one way or another," Welch said Thursday. Much like adding a touch of gold to Sevier's colors being a dead issue, he said any changes to or removal of the mural seem to be dead ideas, too.
STUDENTS PAINTED IT ALL
The mural was painted by art students at the then-new Sullivan North High School, a Sullivan County Schools facility that opened in August 1980 and graduated its first class in the spring of 1981.
In the hubbub of a new school and new traditions being established for North's Raiders, later to become the Golden Raiders, art teacher Donald L. "Don" Hilton oversaw students leave literal lasting impressions on the then-Sullivan County Schools campus.
"What began as a project to paint a wall at Sullivan North High School turned into a 'masterpiece' of which the students, parents and community can be proud," began a fall 1982 article in the Tennessee Eastman newspaper, serving the families of what later became Eastman Chemical Co. after the Kodak photographic division spun off in 1994.
"Ann Syndon, the librarian, came to me and said she wanted something painted on the wall in the library," Hilton was quoted in the Eastman article as saying. Hilton, who at that time had been teaching art for 25 years, assigned each of his advanced art students, sophomores, juniors and seniors, to the project with each student given a time in history.
Hilton, who went on to design veterans memorials in Kingsport and Blountville among his community art projects across the Tri-Cities, died on Feb. 7, 2021. His son, Wesley Hilton, briefly addressed the Kingsport Board of Education at the board's Jan. 25 work session but was not allowed to continue talking about the mural because that was not an agenda item.
The idea of adding a touch of gold to Sevier's red and white colors (plus unofficial black) was, although that idea got a cool reception from the BOE. North's colors were black and gold.
HOW DID MURAL PROCESS WORK?
"We began with 10-year periods, then had to use 20- and 40-year time periods, and as we approached the current dates, five-year periods were used," Hilton told the paper. However, students had to get permission from Hilton to draw theirs ideas. "I only had two requirements: it had to be something worthy and something tough."
Mural work began in August 1981 and was completed by early June 1982. The paper also reported students painted from scaffolds and ladders during their regularly scheduled art class periods, study hall periods, after school and during Christmas break.
"All work was done by students. Corrections and additions were made under the verbal instruction and Mr. Hilton did none of the painting," the article said.
The mural measures 45 feet, 7 inches long and 12 feet, 9 inches tall. Notable in the middle, just to the right of President Woodrow Wilson's image, is a fire extinguisher under a glass door that is not painted, although an electrical outlet is painted. An electric clock also is in the middle of the mural. The mural was painted on an acrylic-painted plaster wall, according to the article.
Also according to the article, the artwork in 1982 was "believed to be one of the largest oil paintings in the nation."
It features explorations, covered wagons, an early western gunfight, early steamboats, a Great Depression victim and space exploration.
"Notable individuals," the article said, include Paul Revere, former President Andrew Jackson (who initiated the forced "Trail of Tears" of the Cherokee), Abraham Lincoln, Lee, World War I President Wilson and Reagan.
Elvis Presley, a transplanted Mississippian who made Memphis his home, also is shown at a microphone with a guitar.
The painting of Reagan, at that time the sitting president who had survived a 1981 assassination attempt, was by Debbie Worley. Hilton sent a photo of the artist and that section of the mural to Reagan.
The article also reports that the mural was formally presented to the community on Oct. 17, 1982, the fall after the second graduating class of North had gone on to college or the workforce.
