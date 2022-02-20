The 37 student mural artists, according to the newspaper, were Pete Miller, Wes Feathers, Eddie Collins, Charles Hensley, Jim Payne, Trey Dishner, Jill Ragie, Tony Monk, Sharon Osborne, Jeff Darnell, Paula Ball, Sharon Neeley, Cindy Milhorn, Mary Sue Tharp, Beryl Bray, Holly Jessee, Jennifer Jessee, Vicky Dixson, Sherry Starnes, Mike Quillen, Lisa Leedy, Mike Vicars, Lisa Herron, Tim Hammonds, Quentin Hilton, Jeff Summey, Johnny Jones, Greg Platz, Kathy Steadman, Debbie Worley, Lisa Fairchild, Donna Melton, Amy Jennings, Lisa Hammonds, Cindy Johnson, Rebecca Hurley and Rhonda Woodall.

Sidenotes on Sullivan North mural

1. U.S. Rep. James H. "Jimmy" Quillen's connections to Sullivan North High School also included having sold the land on which it was built to the county school system.

2. North was built in land already inside the city limits but remained a county school until the city bought the property for $20 million in 2017 and took pocesstion of it June 1, 2021 after it ceased being Sullivan North Middle/High School when school dismissed in May of that year.

3. Former Sullivan County teacher Matthew Hawn, a contemporary affairs teacher at the former Sullivan Central High School who is appealing a firing he links with the cancel culture/critical race theory issues, declined direct comment on the issue although he graduated from North. However, he said it brought up interesting issues.

County school system officials maintain he was fired for insubordination for not presenting multiple sides of issues, and legal proceedings indicate Hawn told students white privilege is a fact that cannot be reasonably challenged. After a school board vote last year, an impartial hearing officer found the school board acted properly, and the board in December in effect reaffirmed that vote. attorneys for Hawn have since appealed the firing further to the Sullivan County Chancery Court.

4. North art teacher Donald L. "Don" Hilton's widow, Fern Overbey Hilton, babysat Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch, something Welch pointed out during the Jan. 25 school board work session in comments to Welsey Hilton, a son of Don and Fern Hilton. Welch, a graduate of the county school system, is a retired Kingsport City Schools Robinson Middle School history teacher.