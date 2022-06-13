BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced early Monday.
“Everybody’s been calling or message saying, ‘Do you know, do you know?’ “ admittedly elated East parent Amy Bartley said late Monday morning.
“I feel very confident to speak for all of the parents at East High, and I mean all of the parents. We are thrilled,” said Bartley, who spoke in support of Hare at a recent school board meeting.
The decision to move Hare back to East came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 meeting of the board of education.
Bartley had four students at East this past school year, one in each grade, and will have three, sophomore through senior, this fall.
“I’ve been at Sullivan East with Andy and without him. It’s much better with him,” Bartley said.
“He puts so much of his being into the school and the kids,” Bartley said. “I would be surprised if there are any students he doesn’t know by first name.”
In addition, a change.org online petition to keep Hare at East, where he had served as principal for five years, had drawn 2,732 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
“The position of principal of any school is very demanding,” Rafalowski wrote in a news release. “From the information I had access to, Mr. Hare had expressed an interest in a transfer. An opportunity came available and I transferred Mr. Hare to another position in a lateral move. As of today, Mr. Hare will remain in his present position of principal at Sullivan East High School.”
Rafalowski could not be reached for comment on Monday, while Hare said he was appreciative of her for reconsidering his move based on a request he made in June 2021 but has since reconsidered.
“My cup runneth over,” Hare said. “I’m elated. I’m extremely happy, very happy, very grateful” to Rafalowski, the school board and the community. He also spoke about the situation in a Principal's Corner video posted Monday on YouTube.
Frankie Lopez, formerly an East parent, said he is pleased with the outcome of Hare staying at the school.
“A lot of time what happens in the upper (East) zone doesn’t get covered,” Lopez said Monday afternoon. He’s given the East zone a lot of be proud of.”
HARE HAD interest in TRANSFER
In a June 11, 2021, email from Hare to Rafalowski, then a co-director of schools with the soon-to-be-retiring David Cox, Hare expressed interest in leaving the principalship.
“I have been a head high school principal for eight years. The average tenure nationwide is 3-5 years,” Hare wrote in an email obtained in a public records request of the school system. “I have given every fiber of my being to the two schools I have led (East High and Crockett High in Washington County). I feel my strength as a leader has been maximized at both schools. My talent is to jumpstart schools and provide the motivation they need to fulfill their potential. That’s the coach in me and I have used that approach as a head principal.”
He also wrote that when he left central office for the East principalship in 2017 he envisioned a “quick return after helping out East.”
Third, he wrote that being a principal at his children’s school meant “I never get a break from the job and can never be ‘Dad.’ ”
Almost a year later, Rafalowski told Hare on June 2 that she was moving him to be principal over the West Ridge High School Annex and alternative school at the Sullivan Central Middle campus.
In a June 4 email to Rafalowski, Hare referenced emailing Rafalowski the evening of June 2 “that I was content at East” but that the June 11, 2021, email “did make myself open to a change. I was hoping I would have a chance to move up to possibly serve in my old role in student services. Is this an option? If I have a choice, I would rather stay at East or go back into student services.”
In a June 2 email, he wrote in part: “It is true that I have talked about a change and even asked about going to Mary Hughes when I heard Randy Gentry was mulling over retirement. However, like I said today, I was content with staying at East. The new turf project, the renovations coming and the increased expectations renewed my strength.”
Hare also wrote, “I have given my all for this community and will find a new way to contribute. Maybe serve as the president of the Patriot Pride Association. Who knows. I just need to know if this decision was based on anything I have done, or did not do?”
He also recalled that when he was a finalist in Washington County as director in 2021, he told Sullivan school officials he really didn’t want to go, and when Cox had announced he was retiring, he felt like “the problem is me” when school board members said no one in the system was interested in becoming director.
“I just need to know what was the deciding factor? Was it me or was it things beyond my control?” he wrote in the June 2 email.
He also was a candidate for director of schools in Sullivan in 2015.
HARE LAUDS RAFALOWSKI
“She’s been a great example of how to do things with grace and class,” Hare said of Rafalowski. “She was trying to help me.”
On Monday afternoon, Hare said Rafalowski on June 2 did “what she felt was in my best interests” but that she “heard me and obviously listened to what the children are saying.”
Lopez, who resides in the Bristol area, said the issue at the root of the situation, as he said at the June 6 school board meeting, is a need for policy changes for personnel and a more formalized process of applying for or expressing interest in a position. However, by Tennessee law, only the director or superintendent can hire, fire, move or dismiss employees, while the school board does that for the director or superintendent.
DIRECTOR THANKS PUBLIC Commenters
Rafalowski in her release Monday morning thanked the East community for its comments and civility at the June 6 school board meeting.
“I want to thank the Sullivan East community who attended the June school board meeting to voice support that Mr. Hare remain as principal at Sullivan East High School,” Rafalowski wrote.
“I listened to each speaker and I want to commend them on how they conducted themselves and the message they wanted to convey,” she wrote. “I especially want to recognize Dawson Jones, a rising senior at Sullivan East, for his professionalism and passion for his school.”
As for the vacancy at the West Ridge annex, Rafalowski also announced Monday that it was created by the reassignment of former Sullivan Central High School Principal Mark Foster to central office.
Foster is being moved from principal of the annex “to serve as the Student Services Coordinator over attendance and discipline. Mr. Foster brings much experience to this position and will focus on supporting principals and others in our school district as we continue to focus on the needs of our students.”
Billy Miller currently oversees transportation and student services in central office. No further changes were announced on Monday.