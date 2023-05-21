KINGSPORT — It is never too late or too early to become a podcaster.
And a father will keep a promise to his children as best he can, even after they are in their graves.
Those are two life lessons taught recently by a local grandfather and his granddaughter, with help from the girl’s teacher.
PAIR PODCAST AT 90 AND 11
Davis Ward, a 90-year-old Sullivan County resident who grew up in Hawkins County, and his fifth-grade granddaughter, 11-year-old Melany Brey, have become Emory & Henry College podcasters.
The podcast is thanks, in part, to Rock Springs Elementary School’s oral history program started by longtime fourth and fifth-grade history teacher Julie Anderson.
The story behind the story began when Rock Springs fifth-graders recently were retelling family oral history during social studies class at the Sullivan County school near Colonial Heights.
Social studies teacher Anderson asked each of her fifth-grade students to talk to older people in their family to get a story from their lives or ancestors’ lives that they could learn and retell.
“It’s important to gather your family’s oral history,” Anderson said in a recent Sullivan County Schools newsletter. “It’s those stories that keep the memories of our loved ones alive through generations.”
Among the students who did the exercise was fifth grader Melany, who was invited with her grandfather to retell their story on a podcast at E&H in Emory, Virginia, a college affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Melany is the daughter of Steve Brey and Lynda Ward of Colonial Heights, and her mother said Melany interacts with her grandfather daily and knew which story she wanted to tell.
“I like social studies,” Melany said.
Anderson said the exercise is one of her favorites and fits into a Tennessee learning standard that says students must know how to tell a story with a beginning, middle and end.
“That’s one of my favorite things to assign, and she had one ready to go,” Anderson said Thursday at the school. “It keeps your ancestors alive forever. It’s a good Tennessee tradition.”
Melany and her classmates also participated in another Anderson project, a wax museum in which students dressed up and portrayed historical figures. Melany was Deborah Sampson, a Massachusetts woman who impersonated Robert Shurtleff by dressing like a man and fighting for the American Patriots in the Revolutionary War. She later became the first woman to draw a soldier’s pension.
FROM ROCK SPINGS TO EMORY
Ward is friends with the E&H Alumni Director Monica Hoel and attended E&H for three years after his 1949 graduation from Surgoinsville High School in Hawkins County. He reached out to her, and the podcast resulted.
After E&H, when his student deferment was withdrawn because of a demand for more soldiers, Ward served in the Marines and Navy for four years during the Korean War.
After that, he resumed his higher education at the University of Alabama in mechanical engineering, taking another three years to earn his degree because of having to take different classes, some not transferring to his degree program and not taking a full load as a newlywed.
You see, he had met his future wife, E&H graduate Nancy Ball Ward, during his time at E&H, and they married and lived in Alabama while he went to school there.
After getting his engineering degree, he moved back to the Tri-Cities and started his career at Tennessee Eastman and raised a family. He said he had a choice between job offers from Jim Walters Mobile Homes and Eastman and he and his wife, who died four years ago, thought Eastman the better choice.
Back to the spring of 2023, in addition to the podcast/radio interview by Hoel, the college also had Melany record the station identification for E&H’s radio station, WEHC 90.7 and 90.5 FM.
“Listening to my students tell their stories is my favorite day of the school year,” Anderson said, adding that she was thrilled Melany and her grandfather were chosen for a podcast to give the story a wider audience.
After the duo did their podcast at E&H, each got radio station T-shirts.
MELANY’S FAMILY STORY
The family history story that Melany told here classmates and that her grandfather told her has been passed down generations of the family, as well as to generations of folks at the E&H in Emory, Virginia. It centers around a pony in a cemetery, but first some background, although during the podcast Davis also talks about what E&H was like when he was a student there.
Melany’s great great great grandfather was E&H Professor James A. Davis, who lived near the campus in a house built in the 1850s. Next door, he operated an elementary school, and he also started a cemetery, Ward said.
Davis was the 13th graduate of E&H and the first to return as a professor, according to information from the school. He also was the son of the Emory’s first professor when the college was founded in 1838, according to information from the school.
The old school and house are still standing but privately owned outside the family.
Davis gave the cemetery, which Melany said has about 315 Civil War soldier graves, to the school and the Holston Conference of the UMC. He said the woman who most recently owned the land, a Hawkins County resident, recently died but those who have inherited it plan to keep it.
“My wife’s folks owned real estate near the campus,” Ward said of the land owned by the Davis family starting in the 1840s.
BUT WHY A PONY IN THE CEMETERY?
The concrete pony, which looks a little like a donkey, was put there by Professor Davis after four of six children died in a scarlet fever epidemic and were buried there.
The six children in pre-Civil War Southwest Virginia were sick but didn’t want to take the distasteful medicine that was to help them. So the professor made a deal: If they took the medicine, he’d get them a pony when they got better.
“They didn’t want to take the quinine,” Ward said.
Despite taking the foul-tasting medicine, of the six, four died and were buried in the cemetery under a pyramid monument. Professor Davis decided to give the four a pony postumously, keeping his promise the best way he could because they had taken the distasteful medicine.
The four children were the first four people buried in the cemetery. Their names were Mary, William, Albert and Eugene.
Later, during the war, the college served as a hospital for the war wounded. Civil War dead and others later were buried there. The Holston Conference oversees the cemetery, where Ward said his wife’s family still has plots reserved.
Ward said he and Melany travel to Emory about twice a year, in the spring and fall, to place a seasonal wreath on the pony and that he and the family have helped with maintenance of the pony, including some work on a chip created by a close encounter with a lawn mower.
Others in the family place wreaths at other times of the year. Ward’s late wife also has some family in Jonesville, Virginia, Ward said.
“We started that (wreath placing) with Melany. That’s why she chose it for the history event,” Ward said.
Aside from his granddaughter and her parents, he has a son, 1984 Emory & Henry graduate Tom Ward, and his family, who live in California. Tom Ward went on to Virginia Tech and then George Washington law school.
Tom Ward and his mother shared the story with E&H earlier, but Melany took the telling to the next generation with some help from her maternal grandfather.
Melany said she’s glad the pony is “finally being noticed” more than 170 years after her great-great-great-grandfather placed it there.
“A lot of people at Emory & Henry College didn’t really know what the pony was all about, and I really hope that this newspaper article and podcast really help show the history of that pony. Some people just walk past and think nothing about it,” Melany said Thursday.