KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School’s Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) has earned a five-year accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), It is the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

Washington Elementary School logo

According to a Kingsport City Schools news release, NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

Early leanring accreditation logo

National Association for the Education of Young Children accrededitation logo

