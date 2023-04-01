KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School’s Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) has earned a five-year accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), It is the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
According to a Kingsport City Schools news release, NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.
“I am so proud of the amazing teachers and staff at Washington ECLC,” said Kansas Winningham, Washington ECLC program director. “We are so blessed to be recognized as one of the top Early Childhood programs in the nation. We are proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards.”
The Board of Education at its Tuesday, March 28 work session recognized the school for receiving the honor.
“This recognition exemplifies the dedication to quality care and family relationships that we strive to achieve in our Early Childhood Learning Center,” Washington Elementary Principal Heather Wolf said.
“Kingsport City Schools and our community are blessed to have a program that so deeply enriches the lives of our youngest students, birth through age five.”
To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Washington ECLC went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria.
NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
“This recognition is a testament to the professionalism of our Washington ECLC leadership and staff,” said Suzanne Lewis, KCS early childhood coordinator and Palmer Early Learning Center principal. “Their dedication to the students enrolled in their program is evident by their successful site visit and national accreditation.”
In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, the release said it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC. Less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.
“NAEYC-accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy, and dedication to complete,” said Alissa Mwenelupembe, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. “Washington ECLC has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families.”