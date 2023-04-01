SOAR winners

Award winners at the College System of Tennessee’s Fifth Annual SOAR celebration are (from left) President Susanne Cox of TCAT Morristown, Technical College of the Year; Community College Staff Member of the Year Dale Grisso of Chattanooga State Community College; Technical College Student of the Year Paige Isbell of TCAT Crump; Technical College Staff Member of the Year Sayde Potts of TCAT Crump; College Advisor of the Year Pamela Bigham of TCAT Dickson; Art Award First Place Winner Loren Hatcher of Nashville State Community College; Technical College Faculty Member of the Year Janaria McIntosh of TCAT Chattanooga; President Tony Miksa of Walters State Community College, Community College of the Year; Community College Faculty Member of the Year Liz Mayo of Jackson State Community College; Community College Student of the Year Elaine Scott of Jackson State Community College, and Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings.

 CONTRIBUTED BY THE TENNESSEE BOARD OF REGENTS

NASHVILLE — Walters State Community College and TCAT Morristown were among winners from across Tennessee here earlier this week.

And the Morristown-based Walters State won for the second year in a row.

