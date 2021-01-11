MORRISTOWN — Spring semester at Walters State Community College begins Jan. 19. Registration remains open, with the first fee payment deadline 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Students who have registered will lose their schedule if fees are not paid. Students may enroll in a fee payment plan.
The second fee payment deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Fees for dual enrollment classes are also due Jan. 26.
Safety measures will be followed in all in-person classroom settings and at all times on the college’s campuses. This includes social distancing and masks. Classes will be held in the following formats:
• Conventional (CON)
Courses meet “face-to-face” for lecture and/or lab instruction; however, some course materials/activities may be online and require some internet access. Online components may include access to course content, course notes, resources, and assessments.
• Hybrid (HYB)
Required scheduled real-time, live instruction. These classes indicate that there will be an opportunity for students to come to campus. Professors may develop a rotating schedule if the desire to be on campus exceeds room capacity. A hybrid class may only be on-ground for orientations and/or proctored exams. In a hybrid lab, students must come to campus to complete work. Online experiments may also be used.
• WEB-based (WEB)
These classes are completely online with no on-ground or real-time, live meeting requirements. In a web lab, students will not come to campus. Work is online.
• Video Streaming Courses (TWY)
Video streaming courses (TWY) follow traditional class meeting schedules, while providing students the opportunity to attend class sessions at one of the college’s campus sites. Video streaming courses are good choices for students who may be unable to travel to one particular campus for a particular course. Instructors can deliver instruction from any of the four campuses to students at the other three campuses. Students at the distance locations can see and interact with the instructor and students at other sites via closed circuit television technology.
• Virtual Video Course (DVC)
Virtual video courses are required real-time, live instruction on a virtual platform (Zoom, Teams, etc.) Students will not come to campus. In a DVC lab, students will not come to campus, but some of the labs will be completed in real-time, virtual class settings using Teams or Zoom. Online experiments may also be used.
• TN eCampus Courses (RD1) Web-based/online
This is a course through TN eCampus. Additional fees and proctored exams may apply. These classes are completely online, web-based with no on-ground or virtual (Zoom, Teams, etc.) meeting requirements. These classes take place in a different learning management system and not Walters State’s eLEARN.
New students can complete an admissions application at www.ws.edu. Returning students can register through MyWS.
For more information, contact the admissions office at admissions@ws.edu or call (423) 585-2685.