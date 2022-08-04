Kimberly Brown, Walters State Pharmacy Technician Program

Kimberly Brown is director of Walters State’s Pharmacy Technician Program. The college, which begins the fall semester on Aug. 22, offers an entry-level pharmacy technician course. This course can be completed in one semester of 15 weeks.

 CONTRIBUTED BY WALTERS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate.

It can be completed in a semester.

The Pharmacy Technician Program requires no prerequisites. Program requirements can be viewed online at https://www.ws.edu/academics/health/pharmacy-technology/. For more information, contact Brown at Kimberly.Brown@ws.edu or

(423) 318-2757.

