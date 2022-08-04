MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate.
It can be completed in a semester.
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate.
It can be completed in a semester.
“This is a very rewarding career and this is an excellent time to enter the field,” said Kimberly Brown, director of the program. She said that students are ready to work as technicians after just 15 weeks.
The new certificate prepares students to work in many settings. The college is based in Morristown and its designated service area includes Hawkins County, although enrollment is open regardless of residency.
“This career is so much more than counting pills at the corner drug store,” Brown said. “Entry-level students are trained in processing prescriptions, interpreting and filling hospital medication orders, non-sterile compounding, legal and ethical issues, billing, inventory management and pharmacology. Students also learn the top 200 drugs.”
Graduates are eligible to take the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Exam to earn the CPhT credential. Completing this final step usually increases a graduate’s pay. Many students are hired by their clinical practice sites.
The advanced certificate provides additional training in pharmacology, pharmacy practice and clinicals. Graduates have advanced skills, including mixing IV medicine, chemotherapy, veterinary medicine, long-term care packaging and the preparation and administration of immunizations.
Advanced graduates may work in hospitals, home infusion facilities, cancer clinics and compounding laboratories.
Brown has always been fascinated by how medicine interacts with the human body and found being a pharmacy technician a rewarding experience. In addition to teaching, she works as an advanced pharmacy technician at LeConte Medical Center.
Brown said the pharmacy technician program is a good first step toward a career as a pharmacist, a nurse or any other health care career.
“Students can see if a career in health care is a good fit,” Brown said. “They receive a solid foundation in medicine, something valuable in any field. That also gives students the option of working as a pharmacy technician while continuing their education.”
The fall semester at Walters State begins Aug. 22.
The Pharmacy Technician Program requires no prerequisites. Program requirements can be viewed online at https://www.ws.edu/academics/health/pharmacy-technology/. For more information, contact Brown at Kimberly.Brown@ws.edu or
(423) 318-2757.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.