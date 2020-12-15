KINGSPORT — When it comes to the holiday season and ending a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local automotive dealer is giving back to those in need.
Two pickup beds' worth of food donations that the folks at Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi of Kingsport collected have already gone to two regional food banks, in addition to dealership donations of 100 turkeys and some customer and community food donations.
Wallace of Kingsport also continued its longstanding tradition of adopting families in need throughout elementary schools in Kingsport, picking recipients of presents already under a Christmas tree at the dealership with the help of principals and counselors at the schools. Each family chosen also will receive Food City gift cards.
On the business side, the Wallace of Kingsport dealership is poised to finish the year with sales increases compared to last year despite the downturn when non-essential businesses were shut down in March. Although a few employees were temporarily furloughed when things slowed down and expenses were cut, the head of the dealership said all have been brought back.
Vann Avirett, dealer operator or managing partner for Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi of Kingsport and its Used Car Super Center, said the Fill the Frontier food drive was intended to collect a pickup truck bed of food. It started on Nov. 1.
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee came the week of Dec. 2 to collect a truck bed full of food, and Feeding America of Southwest Virginia came Dec. 8 to collect another one. The second load of food came from a Dobyns-Bennett High School student who heard about the food drive on a radio station.
Alexis Allen got the Subdebs Social Club, of which she is a member, to collect the second truck bed of food.
Although the program has exceeded expectations already, Avirett said if folks want to give more food or donations they will be accepted and passed on to the food banks.
In a year unlike any other, Avirett said even the food had to be quarantined, so to speak, before being distributed to those in need.
"They have to be quarantined for 14 days," Avirett said of the donations.
HOW HAS WALLACE WEATHERED THE STORM?
Avirett said that a year ago, the novel coronavirus wasn't on many people's radar, and even as the pandemic raged in the United States in the early months of the year, it seemed to take a while before it literally and figuratively hit home.
"I think a lot of times where we live, we feel like we are isolated from a lot of things," Avirett said.
But as New York, Nashville, Virginia and finally Northeast Tennessee "shut down" in the late winter and early spring of 2020, he said it was "like a wave that was coming, as far as momentum."
He said March, historically a good car-selling month, was good even as Gov. Bill Lee ordered non-essential businesses to shut down mid-month. (Automotive dealerships, however, were deemed essential by governments because of the need for automotive repair.)
Avirett said the dealership at that time went into cost-savings mode. April was also a good month for the dealership. A small group of employees was furloughed in May but brought back by June.
"As we say, every day we have been very blessed," Avirett said. "We are truly a family dealership."
Avirett has worked for the locally owned and locally operated Wallace family of dealerships since 1988 and came from the Bristol, Tennessee, location to the Kingsport location in 1998.
His father-in-law is Shelburne Wallace, who was in the Kingsport dealership on a recent nippy afternoon when Avirett talked about doing business and giving back to the community. Another Wallace dealership operates in Johnson City.
At the Kingsport dealership, all employees were wearing masks, including Avirett and his father-in-law.
"We're extremely optimistic on the remainder of 2020 and for '21 and '22," Avirett said. "We certainly do not take COVID for granted by any means."
He said like most all businesses, the Wallace dealerships were affected by COVID-19. "We've had some COVID instances like all businesses," he said.
"We did what was recommended to do by the various health agencies and organizations," Avirett said. "Everything has worked out very good."