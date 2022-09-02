Shown here is the VHS advanced cosmetology class at the Appalachian Fair. In the front row: Alexis Nelms, Zoey Cox, Alexis Patterson, Madison Allen, Gracie Lawson, Lily Ellis, Lily Christian and Callie Snapp. In the second row: Kadey Brown, Lakin Smith, Gracie Keene, Campbell Fleenor, Mallery Burton, Malia McAmis, Reagan Lipe, Meredith Lovelace, Nevaeh Cain, Natalie Withrow and Kurstyn Crumbley. In the back row: Jacie Begley, Kelsey Napier, Makenzie Gardner, Destiny Easterly, Bryleigh Salyer and Rebecca Taylor.
Shown here is the VHS advanced cosmetology class at the Appalachian Fair. In the front row: Alexis Nelms, Zoey Cox, Alexis Patterson, Madison Allen, Gracie Lawson, Lily Ellis, Lily Christian and Callie Snapp. In the second row: Kadey Brown, Lakin Smith, Gracie Keene, Campbell Fleenor, Mallery Burton, Malia McAmis, Reagan Lipe, Meredith Lovelace, Nevaeh Cain, Natalie Withrow and Kurstyn Crumbley. In the back row: Jacie Begley, Kelsey Napier, Makenzie Gardner, Destiny Easterly, Bryleigh Salyer and Rebecca Taylor.
CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair.
The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
The department won 12 first-place awards, 13 second- place awards, and 11 third-place awards across two groups of students, with eight of the awards belonging to introductory students and the rest to advanced students.
The cosmetology department also won third place in a collaborative work skills project and first place for best cosmetology booth for the third year in a row.
VHS cosmetology instructor Tammy Turner said she enjoys the fair competition because all of her students can take part.
“I can still remember being a part of the late Shirley Jarnagin’s cosmetology class and how excited we would get to participate in the Appalachian fair,” Turner said. “I love the fair because all of my students can enter their work. To win the best cosmetology booth three years in a row is just icing on the cake!”
Turner said students started working on the booth before the end of the last school year.
“A lot of work goes into the fair. We actually have to enter by July, so we did a lot of the work before school was even out in May,” Turner said. “I am beyond tired, but seeing the smiles on my students’ faces as I hand them their ribbons and prize money makes it all worth it.”
Students involved in the digital arts program also won first place in 12 categories, including tickets, business cards, pin design and a promotional poster.
A student enrolled in the agriculture science program, Scarlet Barton, also won several second-place awards for her plants and photos of her plants.
The cosmetology program took home $549 in prize money from competitions at the Appalachian Fair.
Cosmetology
Overall Booth Display/Fair themed 1st (three years in a row)