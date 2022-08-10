CHURCH HILL — A sophomore at Volunteer High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for her academic achievements.
The NSHSS issued a press release on July 27 announcing that Karina Osborne had been selected as a member of the organization.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Karina has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said James Lewis, NSHSS president. “Karina is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
The organization recognizes high school students who demonstrate successful leadership skills, scholarship and commitment to the community.
Members of the organization receive lifetime membership at the time of their induction.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Karina build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Volunteer Principal Greg Sturgill said the school “is proud of all its students and their academic success.”
“We look forward to seeing Karina’s continued success,” Sturgill said.
NSHSS helps students to advance their goals and aspirations. The organization currently has more than 1.7 million members in more than 170 countries.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.