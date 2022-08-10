CHURCH HILL — A sophomore at Volunteer High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for her academic achievements.

The NSHSS issued a press release on July 27 announcing that Karina Osborne had been selected as a member of the organization.

For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.