After an eventful first week of school, cadets from Volunteer High School attended the freshman orientation at Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg, Tennessee.
The early morning gathering consisted of getting instructions from camp counselors for each of the obstacles that cadets would have to overcome. This was not expected to be easy, as these kids had never worked together before.
The course included team-building events such as trust exercises, communication skills, rock climbing, rappelling and riding the zipline.
“This is an annual event that first-year cadets go through, as it helps to bring them together,” said Chief Norm Greear, who is the naval science instructor for the Navy JROTC program at Volunteer.
This all-day event brought cadets together outside the classroom environment so they can become more cohesive as a unit.
What new cadets had to say:
“I think it was fun and implemented life learning skills like how to communicate, working with each other and how to overcome fears.”
“My favorite part was the zipline even though I was afraid of heights.”
“It was fun and very challenging at times. There were things that we had to do that I was scared to do at first, but I overcame my fears.”
This an annual event that Volunteer’s Navy NJROTC conducts to indoctrinate freshman cadets.