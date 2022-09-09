CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes.
According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
Students who miss more than 10% of the school year are considered chronically absent for VHS, which has 180 school days in a year, that means 18 absences.
In an attempt to promote September as National Attendance Awareness Month, the school is holding two contests for students to enter.
In addition to the contests, the school will also conduct a weekly lottery drawing during September. Any student chosen from the “Friday Falcon Attendance Lottery” who has perfect attendance for the week will win $20.
If the student chosen does not have perfect attendance for the week, it rolls over to the next week.
Poster Contest
The first contest will require students to create a poster highlighting the importance of regular school attendance. The winning poster will be displayed throughout the school, and the creator of the poster will receive $50.
Posters must be 8” x 10” or larger, use bright colors and stress the importance of attendance and its correlation with grades and test scores.
All posters entered in the contest must also include the name of the school, the slogan “Strive for Less Than Five Absences,” or the hashtag “#Strive4LessThan5,” and the theme for the contest, “Everyday Matters.”
All posters must be turned in to VHS Assistant Principal Tamma Jackson by Sept. 30.
Posters will be judged on the representation of the theme, visual effectiveness and originality. The overall winner will be selected from a group of finalists.
The winner will be announced in early October.
Video Contest
The second contest will require students to create a 45- to 60-second Public Service Announcement, which will be displayed on the school’s website and Facebook page. The winner of the video contest will receive $50.
In addition to the length stipulation, videos must also include the slogan “Strive for Less Than Five Absences” and the hashtag “#Strive4LessThan5,” as well as the theme “Everyday Matters.”
The video needs to have a footer that includes the name of the school and stress the importance of attendance and its correlation with grades and test scores.