CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School Key, Beta and Health Occupations Students of America Clubs will host two events on Saturday.
The Key Club will partner with HOSA to hold an Easter egg hunt for children ages 3 to 14. The hunt will take place in the lot in front of VHS near the football field.
About the egg hunt
The egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. and end around 1:40 p.m. Each age group will hunt at a different time. The egg hunt for ages 3 to 6 will be between 10 and 11 a.m.; for ages 7 to 10, the hunt will occur from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The final egg hunt for ages 11 to 14 will occur between the times of 12:40 and 1:40 p.m.
About the Spring Clean Out Sale
The VHS Beta Club will host its Spring Clean Out Sale. The club states that the event is equivalent to a community yard sale that will benefit the Beta Club as it pursues leadership and service initiatives.
The funds raised by the clean-out sale will be used to assist with the cost of attending the National Beta Club Convention, where several VHS students have qualified to compete.
The sale will be held in the VHS parking lot starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.