CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School’s “Volunteers for Volunteer” initiative is putting out the call for volunteers of all ages to contribute a couple hours to help spruce up campus on Saturday afternoon.
The Volunteers for Volunteer initiative is a student-organized community event designed to create a sense of togetherness and accomplishment in the community.
The Student Government Association is taking the lead on the project and has organized the event with the help of their partner clubs and organizations such as the R.A.I.N. Team.
Saturday’s campus cleanup event takes place from 1-3 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 8, but was postponed after the decision was made to begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning due to a spike in new COVID-19 cases at the time.
Donations welcome
Aside from seeking volunteers, event organizers Hunter Walker and Sarah Gonce are also asking for donations of items including bottled drinking water, gloves, trash bags, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows and any other tools that might be helpful in the campus cleanup.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at a tent located at the main entrance gate of the football stadium.
“We specifically want to thank sponsors from the community who have supported the cause such as Food City, Hardees, and many other community members,” Walker said. “Upon arrival Saturday there will be someone stationed to help direct parking and give more information. We want to thank all of the community sponsors who have banded together in support of this event.
Walker added, “The hope is that through this event we might create a sense of unity and fellowship between community members that might spread to surrounding areas and spark a sense of hope.”