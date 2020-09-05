CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School graduate Meghan Lewis was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for winning the Hawkins County Genealogical and Historical Society’s first ever essay contest.
Hawkins County historian George Webb, who is president of the society, noted that most scholarships are based on need or are a reward for good grades or activities.
“Ours was awarded for writing an original essay about a person or event in their family history,” Webb told the Times News. “It was a great success with 14 submissions, and all were very good. Five society members read and rated the essays, and our winner was Meghan Lewis, who is now enrolled at Northeast State.”
The contest was open to Class of 2020 seniors from Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School, Clinch School or homeschooled students.
Lewis’ essay was about her great-great-grandfather John Henry Jakubowski, a first generation Polish-American who was born in 1896, the sixth of eight children of immigrants in Milwaukee.
In 1881, John Henry’s parents arrived in the city, where more than 30,000 Polish immigrants settled in the late 1800s.
In 1914, he went to work for a watchmaker named John Drexler, and that set the course for his life.
“In the fearful time of war my great-great-grandfather was able to do something he truly loved surrounded by those he knew and trusted,” Lewis wrote in her essay. “It was a glimmer of hope amid all the chaos, much like the gleam of the polished silver on his newly crafted jewelry.”
Through World War I, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, the Wall Street crash of 1929 and ensuing Great Depression, John Henry continued practicing his craft.
He opened his own jewelry shop, and in 1925 he bought a building on Lincoln Avenue, which was the center of activity for the city’s Polish-American community.
“As the years progressed the Jakubowski name became an admired one throughout the square,” Lewis wrote. “His watches stood out like rare gemstones he kept in the glass cases. However, four years after his business debut the Great Depression struck the United States. The stock market crashed like an unhinged shelf. The economy broke like a cracked watch face.”
Nevertheless, Jakubowski Jewelers survived the Great Depression, WWI, and the Cold War and continued to thrive.
Lewis wrote, “John Henry Jakubowski was 90 years old when he died in 1987. His life had been a fulfilling one: showing the world his crafts, inspiring his Polish-American neighbors, and never wasting a moment.”