ROGERSVILLE — Apparently virtual school is just as susceptible to snow days as regular school.
With winter weather in the forecast overnight, including snow at higher elevations, Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced on Thursday afternoon that all Hawkins County Schools will be closed Friday “out of an abundance of caution due to projected snowfall and dropping temps overnight”.
Virtual classes are expected to resume on Monday, Jan. 11.
In hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19 after the holidays, Hawkins County Schools are currently utilizing the virtual classroom and are scheduled to return to the four-day in-classroom schedule on Jan. 19.
Hixson noted, however, that teachers and other staff are still coming to school every day to teach their classes online.
“We will likely utilize snow days when roads are not safe to travel for our students and staff,” Hixson said. “Some teachers cannot teach from home due to inadequate internet. Therefore, at least for now, if roads are not safe to travel due to inclement weather we will still use our accrued snow days.”
There will be no free lunch pickup at the schools Friday.