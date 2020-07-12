BLOUNTVILLE — The new Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy will be launched in early August and will be available for those who choose it.
And digital education, part of a hybrid of digital and in-person learning, may launch for all other students then or during the school year, depending on the novel coronavirus situation.
However, school officials said the two offerings will not be interchangeable throughout the fall semester.
In the virtual academy, for which 18% of parents who took a recent survey requested additional information, classes would be virtual five days a week.
In a possible hybrid learning program with staggered attendance if new COVID-19 cases rise to a level to move the county from green to yellow status, students would attend school two days a week in person and the other three days virtually.
This is part of the Sullivan County Schools draft plan to deal with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which caused schools to close this spring.
STUDENTS IN GROUP A OR GROUP B?
As part of the school system’s reopening framework and overall Sullivan County Plan, Director of Schools David Cox said that under the hybrid option, students would be split into two groups, with allowances for multiple students from the same family being kept on the same day.
So if the average number of new COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period increases to six or greater, the plan says the school system would move to a hybrid system with possible mask use in some situations by certain students, as well as more social distancing and cancellation of some larger school gatherings.
The green status is from zero up to six, while red, which means that all in-person classes would probably be halted, is 11 or more.
In addition to keeping class sizes down, Cox said Group A students would attend class in person Monday and Tuesday and virtually the rest of the week, while group B students would attend virtually Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday.
Virtual classes would be via Zoom or Google Classroom with the same in-person teacher and the rest of the class in-person or virtual.
WHAT ABOUT THE VIRTUAL ACADEMY?
In the academy, students would attend virtually Monday through Friday, Secondary Schools Supervisor Brent Palmer said at a Thursday school board work session.
However, he said some exceptions will be made for some in-person career technical education work.
“You can’t teach virtual welding. It doesn’t work,” Palmer said.
Also, participating in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), fine arts and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps will be allowed.
CHOICE DEADLINE IS COMING MID-MONTH
Palmer said parents will be asked to choose one option or the other by July 17. He said students could switch from one to the other at the semester break.
Palmer said scenarios for the virtual academy will vary by grade level and that academy instructors likely would be existing county teachers.
He said going back and forth during a semester between the academy and regular/hybrid learning would be disruptive for students.