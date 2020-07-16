BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County students faced with a Friday deadline still will be able to switch from regular, in-person instruction to the Sullivan County Virtual Academy once the school year starts, Director of Schools David Cox said.
However, Cox said the system will strongly discourage students in the 2020-21 school year from switching from virtual to in-person instruction except at the end of a nine-week grading period.
Cox said he hopes that helps clarify things as parents prepare to sign up their children for virtual learning.
The school system is asking that all students who want to switch to the virtual program by the start of the academic year notify school officials by Friday, July 17, through an online form. Cox said that will help the system plan for its in-person opening Aug. 5 as well as for staffing the virtual program, which has its contract available online.
Under the Sullivan County Plan that Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol schools are using, when the average rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county is less than 6 per 100,000 over a 14-day rolling average, schools would open under a green status, with all students, other than those who choose the virtual option, able to attend classes in person.
Information about the county’s COVID-19 situation is available from the Department of Health at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/epi-curves.html. The number in the lower left corner is the one to watch.
Social distancing and other precautions would be used during green and yellow statuses.
New infections of 6 to 11 per 100,000 would trigger a yellow status, meaning students likely would be in a hybrid or blended learning model and split into two groups.
“Our blending learning plan is draft. We’re going to be working with our principals on that,” Cox said. “We watch the epi curve website closely.”
The basic hybrid plan, however, is that one group would go to school in person Monday and Tuesday and virtually the rest of the week, while the other would go Thursday and Friday and attend virtually Monday through Wednesday.
When new cases go beyond 11 per 100,000 residents, a red status, the schools likely would end all in-person learning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, that number had reached 8.43 per 100,000, which would put all three systems in yellow unless there were mitigating factors. Cox said those could include clusters of cases in nursing homes, driving increases in the rolling average.
The school system plans to announce by Monday, July 20, whether it will go through with planned in-person graduation ceremonies.
The scheduled times and dates are 6 p.m., July 31 at Sullivan East; 8 p.m., July 31 at Sullivan Central; 6 p.m., Aug. 1 at Sullivan South; and 8 p.m., Aug. 1 at Sullivan North. Kingsport’s in-person Dobyns-Bennett graduation is set for 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Under an order by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, from 12:01 a.m. July 12 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 12, masks are to be worn at public events and in places, with the exception of those 2 or younger, those with illness or breathing problems, those attending church services and those eating or drinking in a restaurant.
Cox said graduation plans and plans for yellow and green status school days are not set in stone.
“These are tough times for sure,” Cox said, adding that the school system is planning for multiple scenarios come the first day of school Aug. 5. Kingsport and Bristol schools are to open Aug. 3.