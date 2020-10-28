NORTON — Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane got the same welcome that most visitors to Norton Elementary and Middle School get these days — his temperature was taken and he was asked about any symptoms he might have.
Lane’s stop in Norton on Tuesday was part of a planned tour of all the state’s school divisions that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as he viewed the school’s measures in reaction to the pandemic since reopening Aug. 5. Accompanied by State Board of Education member Pam Davis Vaught and state Assistant Superintendent for Data and Technology Dave Myers, Lane was escorted by school Principal Scott Addison and city Superintendent Gina Wohlford as he saw a remote learning class, social distancing measures in a civics class and how students were eating lunches under distancing measures.
“It’s been great to see so many of our school divisions implementing best practices to make sure they can keep children and staff safe,” Lane said of Tuesday’s round of visits to schools in Lee and Scott counties, Norton and a scheduled afternoon visit to schools in Carroll County.
From watching students fall in line along floor markings for lunch — pizza was on the Norton menu, one student told Lane — to seeing Kristen Cate teach another class from a remote station a few classrooms away, Lane also saw the school’s impromptu medical wing — a converted conference room for isolating sick students and staff along with the normal school nurse’s station. Wohlford said the arrangement and other new procedures have helped head off any outbreaks at Norton Elementary or John I. Burton High School this fall. When a student showed symptoms and exposed two other students, Wohlford told Lane, the isolation area along with already prepared seating charts and digital photos of the students’ classroom helped health department workers assess the situation, do contact tracing and establish a fast return to normal class there.
Since Norton students returned to class Aug. 5, Wohlford said, there have been three teacher and four student cases across the two city schools. Schools have not had to close because of any of the cases, she added.
Lane said that the state Department of Education has continually provided updated guidelines from the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control since an emergency order in March first shut down in-person classes across the state’s K-12 schools. School districts across the state have since operated under guidelines from the Department of Education’s redesign-recover-restart plan to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year, and Lane said that has resulted in divisions’ reopening plans ranging from all-remote learning and hybrid remote/in-person schedules to all in-person classes with options for students to use remote learning if needed.
“Now that schools are open in a variety of ways, I think out staff throughout our school divisions have been really creative in the way they’re engaging with students,” Lane said, adding that divisions are putting emphasis on their students’ mental health in a pandemic learning situation.
“We’re seeing a lot more social and emotional learning going on, we’re seeing a lot more trauma care going on,” Lane said. “I think what people are realizing is yes, obviously we want to continue to educate our students but we have to make sure we’re doing it in a way that can meet their psychological, emotional and mental health needs.”
Wohlford said one challenge, three months into the first full school year affected by the pandemic, is “COVID fatigue” as students and staff alike may forget to wear masks or follow some precautions.
“We keep reminding them that we’re in good shape because we keep wearing masks and doing these things,” Wohlford said.
Lane said the Department of Education continues working with the state Department of Health and keeping school divisions informed of VDH and CDC guideline updates
Asked if he anticipated any changes in the state education three-R plan in the spring, Lane said he saw nothing immediate.
“The research on this pandemic is less than a year old,” Lane said. “We’re learning more and more about it every day. I won’t say we have planned immediately that would be a major difference in our guidance. But you can’t predict today what we’ll know as we continue to learn more and more every day about the virus.”