Kelly Vance, administrator of Viking Academy, foreground, addresses a group during a 2021 tour of the early construction of the off-site location in an old automobile dealership on Volunteer Parkway. Tennessee Department of Education representatives, district personnel, Sullivan County commissioners and city school board members were in attendance.
A group attends a March 25, 2021 tour of the early construction on the off-site location in an old automobile dealership on Volunteer Parkway. Tennessee Department of education representatives, district personnel, Sullivan County commissioners and city school board members. This was a site-visit by TDOE to see the progress of all Innovative High School Model grant winners.
NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools.
The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later this year, provides personalized educational and work-based learning options.
It started in August 2021 and later this school year, in about October, will be located in the former Friendship Volvo location at 1855 Volunteer Parkway. It will be called the Friendship Center in recognition of the dealership’s donation of the site.
Elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee, Carter County Schools is partnering with Northeast State Community College and TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Elizabethton to better prepare students for career readiness.
DETAILS OF BRISTOL PROGRAM
“We’re still at Tennessee High for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year,” said Kelly Vance, THS assistant principal and Viking Academy administrator.
The Innovative High School Model grants, awarded by the state Department of Education in May 2021, included an initial investment of $30 million to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness. These partnerships have already shown an incredible impact on students’ experiences and readiness for the workforce and postsecondary opportunities.
The Viking Academy got $2 million over two years through that program, Vance said.
Building upon the state’s commitment to ensure Tennessee is future workforce ready, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly made an investment of $500 million to bring Innovative School Models to every public high school and middle school in the state.
The Viking Academy got $1 million over four years, starting in January 2023, from that program, Vance said. Automotive and HVAC classes will be offered at the former dealership. Addressing the need for the latter, Vance said within 25 miles of Bristol she found 49 jobs in HVAC paying from $18 an hour to $110,000 a year.
Vance said the school system couldn’t find a model program to visit like what Viking Academy offers students in grades 10-12. She said it targets students who struggle in traditional 90-minute classroom sessions and reimagines space, time and learning styles. Classes are smaller, usually 12 to 15 students, and students who are behind can get caught up on credits.
The program also helps students with getting IDs or driver’s licenses so they can work.
Students generally attend in person Monday through Thursday and then on Fridays either do work-based learning or a job for six hours, Vance said. In addition, some students visit TCAT Elizabethton and Northeast State to explore programs they can pursue after high school graduation.
STATE PURPOSE FOR THE INNOVATIVE SCHOOLS
By expanding Tennessee’s Innovative School Models aimed at building readiness and preparing students for success after high school, more students will have opportunities to participate in groundbreaking local programs aligned to Tennessee’s highest-demand skills and careers, a statement from the Department of Education said.