NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools.

The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later this year, provides personalized educational and work-based learning options.

