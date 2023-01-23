Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
“I would like to nominate Joy Davidson,” Rye Cove Principal Chris Stapleton said.
“Mrs. Davidson has taught eighth grade English at Rye Cove High School for 29 years. She came to us right out of college,” Stapleton said in nominating her. “Generations of Scott County students have passed through her classroom. Mrs. Davidson is a caring teacher and active in the school community, coming to ball games and events and having a genuine interest in her students.”
In addition to teaching responsibilities, Davidson serves as the forensics coach and Academic Scholastic Bowl coach and is in charge of the yearbook.
She graduated from Gate City High School in the Class of 1989, then earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education at Radford University and her Master of Education from East Tennessee State University.
“With her years of service and her importance to Rye Cove High School and its students, I think Mrs. Joy Davidson will make an excellent Teacher Spotlight,” Stapleton said.