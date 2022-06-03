BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable wants to create a new county public relations position.
He said such a spokesperson would help commissioners do research on past commission actions and that person would promulgate the county's point of view to the public.
Venable added that the position would be in addition to the longtime administrative assistant program to be left vacant when that person takes over an elected county office around Sept. 1.
After Venable presented the idea in a nutshell during the Budget Committee's Wednesday afternoon meeting, the group briefly discussed but took no action on the mayor's plan.
He added that the public relations specialist would oversee professional video livestreaming of commission meetings.
Venable said West Ridge High School's audiovisual students are doing a good job in that endeavor but that he'd like a dedicated and professional livestream/time-delayed video presentation on local cable access channels.
"You will see the image of the county commission go up," Venable said.
"We need to put our viewpoints out there, the county commission's viewpoints," Venable said. "It should not cost a lot of money."
Commissioner Randy Morrell said that in his years as a commissioner and an employee in the assessor's office, from which he is retired, he's noticed the cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Kingsport get out their message loud and clear while the county doesn't always.
Other commissioner nodded in agreement, and no one spoke against the idea.
Morrell said local newspapers and other media are not doing a bad job or misrepresenting anything to do with county government but that the cities simply promote their image better.
Kingsport and Bristol have public relations and community relations personnel for their school systems and governments, while the county government and school system do not.
The county school system under former Director of Schools David Cox, who retired, had a public relations positions funded in its budget. However, the school board never pursued filling it during Cox's term nor after former Director Evelyn Rafalowski became director again when Cox retired.
Venable after the meeting said he had no budget ready for the proposed position or a formal proposal. However, he said it would be in addition to replacing longtime administrative assistant Angela Taylor, who won the Republican primary for Sullivan County trustee last month and faces no Democratic or independent opposition in the August general election.
Taylor defeated incumbent Susan Arnold Ramsey by fewer than 200 votes.
Venable said Taylor has been doing her job and many of the duties a new public relations person would do.
Part of the audiovisual discussion, and the designation of the West Ridge students to handle livestreams of the commission meetings, came after the unexpected death of Tim Flannagan, the Video Guy, late last year.
Flannagan had done livestreams for the school board and county commission. West Ridge students, under the direction of instructor Jason Sanderford, are doing those for both bodies now.