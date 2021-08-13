BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he was disappointed with preliminary U.S. Census Bureau numbers showing the county's population grew less than 1% between 2010 and 2020.
The numbers were released Thursday afternoon and showed Sullivan County's population increased only 0.85% over 10 years, totaling 158,163 on April 1, 2020.
"I was disappointed to have that small of growth and lag the state, with all the housing and apartments that have been built in Sullivan County," Venable said Friday morning. "It's hard to believe. There may be a mechanism that we can use to ask for some check on the county and recount. I think the general feeling is everybody thought we would go over 160,000 people this year. And that didn't happen according to these preliminary numbers we got yesterday."
Venable noted population figures factor into how state funds are split among localities.
The 2020 population figures will be used in the reapportionment process in the county. In other words, changes in population across the county could mean drawing new boundaries for county commission, school board and constable districts.
Venable said from what he has seen, only three of 11 county commission districts saw growth in population, and none of those would rise by more than 700 residents. The three districts with growth are in Kingsport, the Piney Flats area and the eastern end of the county, Venable said.
"Depending on the number, with a 5% variance allowed on each side of perfect, we may need very few changes," Venable said. "I think it's going to be fairly simple."
The goal in reapportionment, or redistricting, is to get as close as possible to equal representation among the voting age population district by district. The variance Venable referred to is allowed by law, allowing up to 10% difference between district populations.
Venable said the Sullivan County Commission will consider a resolution next week creating a required reapportionment committee. The resolution was introduced at a work session on Thursday and calls for a six-member group to include Venable, Planning and Zoning Director Ambre Torbett, Administrator of Elections Jason Booher, and three county commissioners. Venable has told the Times News ideally the three commissioners would be one each from the Kingsport area, the Bristol area and the Blountville area.
Venable said the panel's purpose will be to gather information and share it one-on-one with individual county commissioners.
"We'll have to work out how we do that," Venable said. "But I don't think we ought to have a (full commission) meeting for the next three months, at least, that we don't have people here to discuss this and to keep people informed as to where the numbers are."
Venable said looking at the preliminary numbers he can't imagine any significant changes to county commission districts, and described the needed shifts — if there are any — to be like squeezing one end of a balloon to make the other end expand.
The commission also will have to adjust Sullivan County Board of Education district boundaries if the numbers require it, Venable said.
"It's going to be a bit of a sprint to get all that done," Venable said.
The deadline for counties to approve redistricting is Dec. 31.