UVA Wise student and Barry Goldwater Scholarship recipient Isabella Maggard

Maggard

 Contributed - UVA Wise

WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has produced a second recipient of a national science scholarship in two decades.

Isabella Maggard of Pound has been awarded a Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious national scholarships in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics in the United States.

