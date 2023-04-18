WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has produced a second recipient of a national science scholarship in two decades.
Isabella Maggard of Pound has been awarded a Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious national scholarships in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics in the United States.
A first-generation college student majoring in environmental science, Maggard will graduate from UVA Wise in May 2024. She was chosen for the Goldwater honor from a pool of more than 5,000 potential applicants from across the United States. Only 413 recipients of the scholarship were named. She is the second UVA Wise student to receive the honor.
The first student won as a then-Clinch Valley College student in 1993. Kevin Williams earned his Ph.D. at Emory University and completed his post-doctoral work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is now a professor and chair of the chemistry department at Western Kentucky University.
“I literally cried happy tears when I received the email stating that I was selected as a Goldwater Scholar,” said Maggard. “It was a dream come true that I was awarded this very prestigious and national award.”
The Goldwater Scholarship program helps identify, encourage and financially support college students who show exceptional promise of becoming the United States’ next generation of research leaders.
Goldwater Scholars receive an amount equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books and room and board minus the amount of support provided by other sources, up to a maximum of $7,500 per full academic year.
“Isabella’s success shows how UVA Wise students can, when given opportunity, not only compete for but earn national recognition for their intellect and drive,” says Donna P. Henry, chancellor of UVA Wise.
Maggard has worked on research with UVA Wise professor Bruce Cahoon testing the dietary preferences of freshwater mussels and a U.S. Department of Agriculture-supported evaluation of the soil microbiome of healthy versus diseased ginseng to understand if microbial communities correlate to ginseng health.
Maggard presented both research projects at the Association of Southeastern Biologists conference.
“Her extraordinary work and dedication have allowed her to present at scientific conferences, prepare manuscripts which are under review for publication, and now earn a Goldwater scholarship, which is simply amazing,” said Cahoon. “She is an excellent example of the potential of the young people within our local community and what is possible at UVA Wise.”
In May 2022, Maggard earned a Virginia Space Grant Consortium STEM Bridge Scholarship, which provides scholarships and recognition to leading undergraduate scientists from Virginia’s top universities.
“Isabella has this exceptional combination of intelligence, determination and ambition,” said college associate professor of biology Josephine Rodriguez. “As an awardee of the most prestigious undergraduate STEM award in the country, Isabella adds to the mountain of evidence showing that our best students can compete anywhere and at any stage.”
Maggard credited the college’s Office of National Awards and Fellowships with helping her and other students find scholarship opportunities.