WISE — Sixty-nine years after opening as a two-year branch of the University of Virginia, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has gone through several transitions to become a four-year institution.
College Chancellor Donna Henry now is overseeing another transition for the college — a provider of graduate study programs. While the college has partnered to offer a graduate nursing program with UVA, students have had to pay UVA tuition since the university was the primary institution.
UVA Wise is nearing the point where it will be offering not only a Wise-based graduate nursing program but also a master’s degree in education. Henry said the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia will be making a final review for approval of the education program in March.
“Once we do get approval, we will hire one additional faculty member for our education department,” said Henry. “We already have a cohort of 30 students, mainly Southwest Virginia teachers, ready to enroll for the graduate program.”
Henry said a significant percentage of the region’s public school teachers have come from the college’s education bachelor’s program in the past four decades, and the master’s program will add to UVA Wise’s education program. A hybrid program of in-person and online coursework will help practicing educators balance graduate work with their current jobs, she added, while the program could expand to allow undergraduate education students to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in succession.
Besides a master’s program, Henry said education majors will be able to choose an early childhood development certification track and get practical experience with the college’s opening of its Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center. The center — a partnership between the college and the United Way of Southwest Virginia — will provide childcare services to the college’s employees and students while training early childhood educators for the region.
In the undergraduate programs field, Henry said students can begin bachelor’s programs in applied data analytics or tourism and hospitality management in the fall of 2023. The data analytics program can help meet a growing demand for analysis and planning in the business development and public administration sectors.
Henry said the Hard Rock Casino’s opening and readiness to build a permanent facility highlights the need for hospitality management professionals. The college is developing the program’s curriculum, she added. A growing regional emphasis in tourism development, especially in outdoor tourism and marketing reinforces the need for the college’s program.
Henry pointed to the college’s development of experiential learning, where students get practical off-campus experience in their degree field to improve their work marketability upon graduation.
The General Assembly’s budget deadlock still leaves uncertain when the college will be able to plan for a new classroom building to accommodate additional undergraduate and graduate programs, but Henry said the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation has been a strong supporter of the college’s growth.