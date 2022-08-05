Education logo

WISE — A state grant will help the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College look at ways to expand a scholarship program for Southwest Virginia students.

The two-year, $75,000 Collaborative Equitable-Attainment Grant from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia will allow the two colleges to analyze data from the Appalachian Inter-Mountain Scholars Scholarship program.

