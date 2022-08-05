WISE — A state grant will help the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College look at ways to expand a scholarship program for Southwest Virginia students.
The two-year, $75,000 Collaborative Equitable-Attainment Grant from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia will allow the two colleges to analyze data from the Appalachian Inter-Mountain Scholars Scholarship program.
The grant is part of a state effort to reach a level of 70% of Virginians, ages 25 to 64, who attain an undergraduate degree, according to SCHEV’s recent publication “Pathways to Opportunity: The Virginia Plan for Higher Education.”
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, only 15% of Wise County adults have obtained a bachelor’s degree. Only 11% of the entire region’s population holds a bachelor’s degree, according to the GO Virginia Region 1 December 2021 Growth and Diversification plan.
For 19 years, the AIMS program has given the region’s students the chance to attend up to two years — 72 semester credits — of college without paying any tuition or fees out of pocket. Program scholarships have been funded by the Virginia Tobacco Commission and donors to the MECC Foundation
The first year of the grant’s data analysis and pilot development started this summer. In fall 2023, the colleges will implement pilot programs.
“Our goal is to strengthen the pathways from MECC to UVA Wise and increase equity in education,” said UVA Wise Provost Trisha Folds-Bennett. “The ultimate goal is to have more people in this region with degrees. We believe there are several different paths for success.”
“A significant number of students from our region come to MECC as their first step toward attainment of a bachelor’s degree,” said MECC President Kristen Westover. “Building on the strong foundation that the AIMS program provides, the data captured from this research will assist MECC and UVA Wise in identifying and removing barriers to success, empowering us to enhance the student experience, and ultimately increasing the success of those students in our region who desire to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.”
“This research will be a study of the students in this region, acknowledging that if we are going to close the education gap, we have to do it in partnership,” said Folds-Bennett. “We believe MECC is a key partner. We think both institutions will thrive through a stronger partnership and together we can meet the needs of the region even more.”
Folds-Bennett said the AIMS Scholar program was a natural fit for the grant research. Students are recruited to MECC with the intention of attending a four-year college, but doing so is not a program requirement.
Data from AIMS’ two decades will give the two colleges an idea of what does and does not work for an expanded program.
“Both schools will be using the same metrics and measures to better understand what encourages these students to continue on to a bachelor’s degree or what doesn’t,” Folds-Bennett said.
AIMS Scholars are recruited as high school students who earn “C” or better grades, have 95% attendance and no out-of-school suspensions. Only students from Lee, Scott, Wise and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton high schools are eligible.
Participants in AIMS receive full tuition at MECC for up to three years, 72 credit hours, or completion of their first associate’s degree. They must attend starting the fall semester immediately after high school graduation, keep a 2.25 or higher GPA and maintain full-time status each semester until degree completion.
For those AIMS students who earn an associate’s degree from MECC and want to work toward a bachelor’s degree at UVA Wise, they receive an additional three-year, full- tuition scholarship.
The AIMS program applies only to students who are pursuing an associate of arts and sciences, Folds-Bennett said, but UVA Wise and MECC are looking at expanding the program to include applied science degrees.
The grant research will also look at ways to improve student success in earning business and technology degrees with a projected growth in demand for those graduates in the next five to ten years.
The grant program will address shortages in nurses and teachers by making it easier for students to earn bachelor’s degrees in those areas.
“Having more people with bachelor’s degrees will help us build a stronger workforce, attract more businesses, and encourage students to stay in the region for education and work. It will help us create an engine for economic vitality in the region,” Folds-Bennett said.
Online:
MECC AIMS Scholar Program: www.mecc.edu/aims
UVA Wise: www.uvawise.edu/admissions